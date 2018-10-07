Ravens go to Alex Collins right away a week after fumble in Pittsburgh

The Ravens wasted little time going to running back Alex Collins on Sunday, a week after he fumbled near the goal line in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Joe Flacco pitched Collins the ball on the first play of the game, and he rumbled for a season-best gain of 19 yards. He carried over right tackle for another nine yards on the next set of downs.

Collins finished the first half with 42 yards on six carries, easily his most efficient running of the season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg have expressed confidence that Collins can overcome his fumbling troubles (two in the first four games), much as he did last season, when he was the team’s breakout offensive player.

CAPTION Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker