Three stats that stand out as Ravens play Steelers

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers own a 24-21 overall record against the Ravens, the latter is enjoying a four-game winning streak and a run that includes six of the last seven meetings. That success has extended lately to contests in Pittsburgh, where the Ravens have been victorious in four of their last six trips. But the outcomes have been tight affairs. Since 2008, the past 17 regular-season games between the AFC North powerhouses have been decided by no more than three points 12 times, which is an NFL high among division rivals.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday's 4:30 p.m. game at Heinz Field that could mean an AFC North title for the winning team and a January at home for the losing team.

3: The Steelers have lost just three fumbles all season. That mark is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the fewest number of lost fumbles in the NFL.

9: Pittsburgh is seeking its ninth straight victory at home in December and has not suffered a loss at Heinz Field in December since Dec. 8, 2013, when the Miami Dolphins left with a 34-28 win. The Steelers are 19-6 at home in December since Mike Tomlin became head coach in 2007.

16½: Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs has sacked Ben Roethlisberger 16½ times (including the postseason), which is the most by any player against the Pittsburgh quarterback.

