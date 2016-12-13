Mike Preston's grades for Ravens vs. Patriots

Quarterback

Joe Flacco came out slow and didn’t warm up in the first half. He stayed within the offense and threw to his check-down receivers. He often threw high or behind his targets, and his second-quarter interception was into double coverage. His receivers didn’t help him much in this game. In a game in which Flacco had to be great, he was far from it. Grade: D

Offensive line

The Ravens struggled in run and pass blocking, particularly on the right side with guard Vladimir Ducasse and tackle Rick Wagner. Center Jeremy Zuttah also allowed too much penetration in the first half before leaving with what appeared to be a head injury. John Urschel did a decent job as Zuttah’s replacement, but Zuttah returned in the second half after clearing the concussion protocol. Their pass protection was decent, but the Ravens still had too many penalties. Grade: C-

Running backs

They never got a chance to get into much of a rhythm. The Ravens came out throwing and never backed away from the game plan. They should have gone to Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon more for better balance, and at least give their defense a rest. Both backs ran tough in the second half and gave the offense a spark. Grade: C-

Mike Preston's instant analysis of the Ravens' 30-23 loss Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

Receivers

The Ravens went back to their dink-and-dunk offense and didn’t get their receivers involved. Mike Wallace looked timid going up for a number of passes, and Breshad Perriman wasn’t a factor until late in the game. Steve Smith Sr. had several touches, but the Patriots did a good job of taking him down after the catch. Grade: C-

Defensive line

The Patriots had this group off balance most of the game because the Ravens couldn’t stop their passing game. Tackles Michael Pierce and Brandon Williams were gassed by the second quarter, even though they had success against center David Andrews. Ends Lawrence Guy and Timmy Jernigan weren’t factors until the second half. Grade: C

Linebackers

The Patriots took advantage of the Ravens' coverage over the middle, and New England linemen got to inside linebackers Zachary Orr and C.J. Mosley on a lot of running plays. Outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil got pressure but didn’t dominate and make quarterback Tom Brady nervous in the pocket. Grade: C

Secondary

The Ravens had problems covering the Patriots early in the game, and they got worse once starting cornerback Jimmy Smith left with an ankle injury. New England attacked the Ravens all over the field, but especially in the middle. Sometimes his receivers didn't get much separation, but Brady put his passes in the right spots. Besides an injured Ben Roethlisberger, the Ravens still haven’t beaten a quality quarterback. Grade: D-

Special teams

Returner Devin Hester failed to fair catch a punt that eventually led to a Ravens safety. Kicker Justin Tucker had a 34-yard field-goal attempt blocked in the first quarter. The coverage units were good, but the Ravens didn't get the big return they needed in a game like this. They haven’t gotten many all year. Grade: C+

Coaching

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees had no answers for the Patriots offense, and New England seemed to know everything the Ravens had in their offense. The Ravens didn’t attack downfield a lot because the Patriots weren’t going to allow the long ball. The offense wasted a lot of time throwing short passes. Head coach John Harbaugh’s team failed to prove it belonged in the top echelon of the league. The Ravens got outscoached. Grade: D