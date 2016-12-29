Mike Preston: Top 10 defining moments from the Ravens' 2016 season

There are hundreds of moments and plays during the season that affect a team's final record or bid to make the playoffs.

There are a lot of what-if moments: What if Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk hadn't scored with so much time left against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday? What if the Philadelphia Eagles had been able to score on the two-point conversion pass in the final seconds?

Those plays can drive coaches crazy, which is why they prefer to never look back. But the Ravens' game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals is meaningless, so it's a good time to look back at 10 key moments during the season.

***

The most damaging one was the Ravens' 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 23.

It was the team's second straight game in East Rutherford, N.J., with the Ravens having lost to the New York Giants on Oct. 16.

The Ravens played well for most of the first half and could have put the game away early in the second quarter, but Terrance West's 52-yard run to the Jets 4 was nullified by Alex Lewis' holding penalty.

A touchdown would have given the Ravens a 20-7 lead against one of the NFL's worst teams. Instead, the Jets scored 10 points off two Joe Flacco interceptions in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference.

The final touchdown was a 1-yard run by Matt Forte with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. Forte's run came after defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan stripped him of the ball. But instead of falling on the ball, Jernigan tried to run back across the field, when he fumbled to give the ball back to the Jets and set up Forte's run.

That loss was the fourth straight loss for the Ravens, who went into the bye week at 3-4. From that point, getting into the postseason was going to be an uphill battle.

If the Ravens had only beaten the Jets ...

***

The Ravens had the second-biggest comeback in franchise history on Sept. 18, as they rebounded from a 20-0 first-quarter deficit to beat the Cleveland Browns, 25-20.

Receiver Mike Wallace had two touchdown catches and kicker Justin Tucker converted field goals of 49 and 41 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens were 2-0 for the fifth time in team history. In the four previous seasons the Ravens started 2-0, they earned playoff berths. But in these two games, the Ravens struggled against the Buffalo Bills and the Browns. Not a good sign.

***

An indicator of one of the Ravens' major flaws on defense came in Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders. Before then, the Ravens were 3-0 but had not faced a top quarterback.

Oakland's Derek Carr completed 25 of 35 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead 23-yard strike to Michael Crabtree with 2:12 left.

The Raiders held on for a 28-27 victory

***

There are costly turnovers and then there are devastating ones.

In Week 5 against the Washington Redskins, linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted a pass in the third quarter and as he neared the goal line, he dove only to fumble the ball, which went through the end zone for a touchback.

Instead of going up 16-13 over the Redskins, Washington got the ball back and on the ensuing drive kicked a field goal. The Ravens lost, 16-10.

To make matters worse, Mosley — one of the team's top tacklers — suffered a hamstring injury. His injury was like a three-game swing because the Ravens lost to the Redskins, and the next two he missed because of injuries.

That one play had a huge impact.

***

The Giants' Odell Beckham showed why he's one of the most feared receivers in the NFL in Week 6.

Beckham teamed with Eli Manning for two touchdowns and finished with eight catches for 222 yards.

He scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter and then turned a short pass into a 66-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the game to deliver the 27-23 victory for New York.

It was a tough loss for the Ravens, who were already playing without five starters and then lost Terrell Suggs (arm) and Jimmy Smith (concussion) to injuries in the second half.

But what if the Ravens had won this game? And if they won the next week against the Jets, they would have been 5-2 at the bye. Oh, they would be been in such great position.

What if?

***

In Week 12 against the Bengals, Tucker converted four field goals including 52-, 57- and 54-yarders in the first half. Tucker also had a 36-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, as the Ravens ended a five-game losing streak to the Bengals.

Admit it. This game reminded most of us of the 2000 season, when the Ravens won on Matt Stover's leg and great defense.

***

The Ravens put some life into the 2016 season and gave their fan base something to cheer about as they lit up the Miami Dolphins, 38-6, in Week 13.

The offense had been criticized for being too conservative up to that point, but the Ravens gained 496 yards in that game. Quarterback Joe Flacco was hot, completing 36 of 47 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns.