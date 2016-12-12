Preston: Ravens put up a good fight but can't overcome their mistakes

If the Ravens are going to be a top team in the NFL and go far in the postseason, they are going to need some help.

The New England Patriots tried to give them some help Monday night, virtually gift-wrapping two touchdowns in the third quarter, but the Ravens still lost, 30-23.

When the Ravens were behind 23-3 midway through that quarter, most of us thought the game was over — and it should have been.

But sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and the Ravens got their share of bounces Monday night.

The offense, though, still needs to be fixed. The unit's production last week was an aberration. There was optimism that might change after the Ravens rolled up 496 yards of total offense and produced 38 points against Miami last week, but that was merely a dream.

Reality set in Monday night against the Patriots. They were back to the old inept Ravens. Quarterback Joe Flacco played poorly, and underthrew his receivers on long passes that could have been touchdowns.

Receiver Mike Wallace dropped passes and failed to fight for two others. Fellow receiver Breshad Perriman was wide open once running down the field and forgot to turn around on another possible long gainer.

There weren't many long attempts. The Ravens were back to the dink-and-dunk offense in which they threw underneath or out in the flats.

It's hard to win here in Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 62-6 at home since 2007 and had not lost a Monday night game here since 2005. Quarterback Tom Brady was 14-6 in Monday night games.

But you have to give some credit to the Ravens. They capitalized on two New England turnovers, turning them into touchdowns in the third quarter, and showed some resilience in the fourth.

So the comeback attempt means something. It means this team never quits. They might not have as much talent as other teams, but hustle and determination can make up some of the deficit.

That will only take a team so far in the NFL, but how far?

Like most teams with good quarterbacks, the Patriots exploited the Ravens' secondary.

The Ravens continued to be haunted by penalties, and this offense still has problems finding a rhythm. But in the NFL, you don't have to be great every Sunday in this league. Not anymore.

A team can be competitive on gamedays most of the season and if they get lucky in the postseason they can go far.

The Ravens proved that Monday night. But in the end, the Ravens would like to put the game in their hands and not the other team's. They have to score touchdowns, not field goals.

Top teams do that in January. They also throw the ball downfield late in the game, when they are in a hurry-up offense instead of using up time with short passses. They make crucial stops late in the game with a defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

The Ravens have problems. On Monday night, even with hustle and a few breaks, they couldn't overcome them.

