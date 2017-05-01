Mike Preston: Tim Williams is a playmaker and worth the gamble for the Ravens

A lot of NFL fans think playmakers only come from the offensive side of the ball, but the Ravens may have selected one of the biggest in college football over the weekend when they drafted Alabama's Tim Williams with the No. 78 pick in the third round.

There are those who are miffed by the pick because Williams, a prolific edge rusher, reportedly failed multiple drug tests while at Alabama and also had a misdemeanor gun possession charge. Those offenses can't be ignored, but this is the National Football League. There are no choir boys here. Pore over any NFL roster and you will find a couple of players carrying similar excessive baggage, especially in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

The selection of Williams indicates that the Ravens have gotten back into the alpha male market. They had that purge after their 2012 Super Bowl win and had to keep their image clean following the domestic abuse case involving running back Ray Rice in 2014.

This isn't to say the Ravens have become the Oakland Raiders, but they do understand that games on Sundays are decided by playmakers and this team was near ground zero when it came to having them.

So it was wise of them to take a gamble on Williams. In fact, it may turn out to be one of general manager Ozzie Newsome's best moves ever. This kid can play.

As far as body type and pass-rushing ability, he is in the same mold as two former Raven Pro Bowl players, outside linebacker Peter Boulware and defensive end Michael McCrary. Like both of them, Williams is long and lean with a giant wing span.

In 22 seasons the Ravens have had 22 first-round picks. Some were massive successes. Some, not so much.

He can change direction and bends like Gumby. He is relentless in pursuit, which is why he had nine sacks and 12 quarterback hurries last season solely as a pass-rushing specialist. As far as rushing abilities, some rated him the second best in college football behind Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens and Williams could be a great marriage. This team desperately needed a pass rusher, a player who could line up opposite of Pro Bowl outside linebacker Terrell Suggs. They have some other candidates like Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon, but they can't bring heat or bend like Williams.

The concerns that other teams had about Williams before the draft are legitimate. The Ravens still have similar thoughts. But the Ravens had to do their due diligence with Williams. Newsome coached with Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the same staff when they were in Cleveland from 1991 through 1994, and former Ravens director of player personnel Phil Savage does color commentary for all Alabama games.

Newsome, who starred as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, probably has more inside information on Alabama players than any general manager in the NFL.

"I think every year a good football player just drops for whatever reason," said Eric DeCosta, the Ravens assistant general manager. "He is a guy that we have seen a lot. We know a lot about him. He did visit; he spent the day with us in Baltimore. We had the chance to meet with him at the combine. We have seen him play many, many times. He is a tenacious guy — outstanding motor, outstanding physical skills as a pass rusher."

"He really fits our defense," said DeCosta. "He is a really good scheme fit for us as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Those guys are tough to find. We think he is hungry, and we think he is passionate. We get good information about those guys down there [at Alabama]. We feel really good about him."

Plus, Williams is only 23, an age when most people deserve opportunities to redeem themselves. Late Ravens owner Art Modell gave players second chances, and so do Newsome and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens have the personnel in place to work with Williams, including Harry Swayne, the assistant player development director, and team chaplain Johnny Shelton. Both are highly respected within the organization.

If the marriage between Williams and the Ravens works out, that's great. The Ravens have a pass rusher and Williams has a new beginning. If not, the Ravens lose a third-round pick and Williams only has himself to blame. It's not that big of a gamble. It sounds cold in a way, but this is the NFL. It's a business.

Williams has liabilities as a player. He hasn't dropped into coverages much, and sometimes is so quick to get up field that he forgets his responsibilities. He also needs to add a few pounds if he wants to become an every-down player.

But the upside is tremendous. He had a 124-inch broad jump at the combine and is quick to find the ball. His penetration causes problems, and he can play out of a two- or three-point stance.

So many times during the last three years, the Ravens couldn't get off the field on third downs. Now they have a solid group of cornerbacks to work with, including Marlon Humphrey, the team's top pick and Williams' teammate at Alabama.

In Williams, they might have an edge rusher who can either get to or harass star quarterbacks like Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger or New England's Tom Brady. In this era of three and four receiver offensive sets, the Ravens might have found a top pass rusher and playmaker.

Williams was worth the risk.

mike.preston@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikePrestonSun