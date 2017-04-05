Preston: Ravens would be wise to use high picks on pass-rushers and defensive backs

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome was being lighthearted at the team's draft luncheon Wednesday when he talked about his inability to draft a Pro Bowl receiver, but it's the truth.

That has been Newsome's Achilles' heel, and he hasn't done well at drafting quarterbacks, either.

So in a perfect world, the Ravens would draft a shutdown cornerback and a pass-rusher during the three-day NFL draft, which begins April 27th.

Local fans are clamoring for the Ravens to draft a receiver with the No. 16 overall pick — perhaps Washington's John Ross or Clemson's Mike Williams — or possibly an offensive tackle such as Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk. But let's look at history here.

Newsome has had as much success in selecting receivers as Hillary Clinton has had in winning presidential elections. You probably remember failures such as Mark Clayton, Travis Taylor and another potential one, Breshad Perriman.

The Ravens have missed the playoffs three of the last four years, most recently in part because their pass defense was awful. They couldn't bring down a quarterback such as New England's Tom Brady or slow down a play-making receiver such as Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown.

In a league that has gone pass happy, the Ravens need to play catch-up. So, if they come away with a pass rusher like Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton or Tennessee's Derek Barnett, or an outside linebacker like UCLA's Takkarist McKinley or Alabama's Tim Williams, that's a good thing.

If they get a cornerback, too like Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore, Florida's Teez Tabor or LSU's Tre'Davious White, that's an even better draft.

According to the Ravens, there is enough quality at both positions for them to fill their needs. The Ravens have seven overall picks, four in the first three rounds.

I've always had a special affection for offensive linemen because if they dominate and control the tempo, that usually translates into a victory. After last season, the Ravens said they wanted to upgrade the talent around quarterback Joe Flacco to get more production out of him.

Since then, there has been talk about getting a true No. 1 receiver. But if there was truly a great receiver in the draft, he won't be available when the Ravens make their first pick at No. 16. Plus, even with an average group of receivers and a makeshift offensive line, the Ravens have made do with their predictable and boring offense.

They just couldn't stop other offenses from going over the top. In this draft, the odds are working in their favor. The team has done well in drafting defensive players who have gone on to Pro Bowl careers: linebackers C.J. Mosley, Ray Lewis, Peter Boulware, Bart Scott, Terrell Suggs and Adalius Thomas, cornerback Chris McAlister and safety Ed Reed.

In the AFC North the Ravens have to face Brown and Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green twice a year. The Ravens have no counter, no way of silencing either. They talk about how they have upgraded their secondary with the free agent signings of cornerback Brandon Carr and safety Tony Jefferson, but they aren't the answer for Green and Brown.

With the exception of Suggs, the ancient one, the Ravens don't have a proven pass-rusher on the roster. Head coach John Harbaugh talked Wednesday about the development of young players like Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon, but that's all wishful thinking.

At least by taking a pass rusher high in the draft, it increases the probability that he can contribute right away instead of the Ravens counting on Judon, a second-year linebacker out of Division II Grand Valley State.

The Ravens need a player who can knock Brady around in the pocket, or make the game uncomfortable for Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who took apart the Ravens secondary in the fourth quarter of the devastating Week 16 loss.

For decades now, the Ravens have stated they will take the best player available, but there have been times where they have stretched and reached for a player like Miami cornerback Duane Starks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 1998 draft. This time, they don't have to stretch at all. But instead of sticking to the board, they need to stick to a plan to improve their pass defense.

The Ravens have had success by signing veteran receivers or offensive linemen through free agency, but it's hard to find a shutdown cornerback or top pass rusher in the open market.

History has proven that, and it is on the Ravens side. They just have to get their priorities straight in what appears to be the perfect scenario for them.

