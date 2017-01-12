Roman should help Ravens run game, but will there be too many cooks in coaching meetings?

In an attempt to balance the offense, the Ravens have hired former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers coordinator Greg Roman to power up the running game.

It's a good move, but maybe more entertaining than the Ravens offense in 2017 will be the behind-the-scenes chemistry of offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, offensive line coach Juan Castillo and Roman, who will probably become the running game coordinator.

Confused?

Oh, this could get as spicy as a reality TV show.

Mornhinweg is headstrong and would rather pass than run. With Roman aboard, Castillo's input on the blocking scheme will be reduced, and Castillo has a history of interfering with others. As for Roman and the running game, there is only one way, and that's his.

Head coach John Harbaugh could have made it easier by getting rid of Castillo or Mornhinweg, but he has strong loyalties to the coaches who were on staff with him when they were all assistants in Philadelphia. Even Roman has a Harbaugh connection, having served under Jim Harbaugh first at Stanford and later with the 49ers.

But this isn't about favoritism. It's about getting better. This season the Ravens had one of the worst running games in the NFL, averaging only 91.1 yards per game. General manager Ozzie Newsome owner Steve Bisciotti and Harbaugh decided something needed to change, that the Ravens needed to run more and have quarterback Joe Flacco throw less.

Roman has the credentials to at least make some adjustments. He likes to balance up defenses and go with a power running game using two tight ends. He has both the inside and outside zone blocking schemes, which is what Gary Kubiak used here as the Ravens coordinator in 2014. But in San Francisco, he had running back Frank Gore, and in Buffalo he had LeSean McCoy (each has made the Pro Bowl five times). Both of those teams also had running quarterbacks, with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco and Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo.

Flacco isn't going to be orchestrating any freeze or run options.

There are other concerns. The Ravens want a power running game but they don't have a physical offense line. They aren't the Dallas Cowboys. They could lose right offensive tackle Rick Wagner in free agency, and center Jeremy Zuttah is small and has trouble with big defensive tackles. Even if John Urschel, Zuttah's possible replacement, will struggle against big tackles.

The Ravens have six tight ends on the roster, but who are the ones that are going to do the blocking? Certainly not Dennis Pitta and Maxx Williams. Nick Boyle would be one and Benjamin Watson could be another. But Watson, at age 36, has to prove he has recovered from a torn Achilles.

A good downhill running back is needed in Roman's offense and the Ravens have one with potential in second-year player Kenneth Dixon. He can shake a defensive player and has quick change of direction, but he has yet to prove he is a workhorse who can carry the ball 25 times a game.

Terrance West has shown flashes of being a one-cut, downhill runner, but he isn't consistent because he likes to jump in and out of the running lanes before he gets to the hole.

The Ravens can work on those things, but it is hard to get coaches to change when they've had the same style for decades. The Ravens had a strong running game in 2012, their Super Bowl season, but they struggled the following year when Castillo made changes. Those changes eventually led to the dismissal of offensive assistants Wilbert Montgomery, Andy Moeller and Wade Harman.

When Kubiak was the offensive coordinator, he brought in his own assistants, and Castillo's role was reduced. The Ravens rushed for 2,019 yards and turned no-name Justin Forsett into a 1,200-yard rusher. Since Kubiak left to become head coach of the Denver Broncos after that season, the Ravens have struggled running the ball. Both Castillo and Mornhinweg were not in total agreement with offensive coordinator Marc Trestman, who was fired after Week 5 this past season.

Most teams have one coordinator on each side of the ball, and they only take orders from the head coach. Harbaugh has hired former head coaches as assistants before; some have worked out and some haven't.

This group of offensive assistants could be good if they all work together, but it could be disastrous if they don't. Last season there was enough anxiety with some of the receivers being unsatisfied with Flacco and his distribution of the ball.

The Ravens don't need any extra disharmony in the coaches' room.

