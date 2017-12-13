Ravens news, notes and opinions on playoff scenarios, Jeremy Maclin and pass coverage

There have been a lot of questions about why the Buffalo Bills (7-6) currently occupy the sixth and final AFC playoff spot when, in fact, the currently seventh-seeded Ravens (7-6) would get that spot if both teams win the rest of their regular-season games and finish 10-6. Here’s the answer:

The first tiebreaking criterion for deciding a two-way tie for the final wild-card spot is head-to-head play. The Ravens and Bills don’t play this year, so we move on to the second one, which is winning percentage in conference games. If both the Ravens and Bills win out, they’d finish with identical 8-4 conference records, so that’s a wash as well.

The third tiebreaker is record against common opponents, and here’s where it gets interesting. This tiebreaker applies only if the two teams that are tied have four common opponents. The Ravens and Bills currently do not, so this criteria doesn’t apply now, but it will by season’s end. By then, the Ravens and Bills will have both played the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. Again, if both the Ravens and Bills win out, the Ravens would have a 5-0 record against common opponents while the Bills’ mark would be 4-1 (they lost to the Bengals in September). That’s what would get the Ravens that sixth seed over Buffalo.

However, until the two teams officially have four common opponents, the tiebreaker goes to the fourth criteria and that’s strength of victory. Right now, the Bills have the advantage over the Ravens, which is why they are the current sixth seed. But that really means little.

A few more playoff thoughts

The common belief for a few weeks was that the runner-up in the AFC South (either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans) was a near lock for the first wild-card spot, leaving the one other wild-card available for teams such as the Ravens, Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

However, the Titans suddenly don’t look like a playoff lock. They are 8-5, but they still have a road game against the suddenly formidable San Francisco 49ers along with home games versus two first-place teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Jaguars. Struggling Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is also now dealing with a minor knee injury.

While the Chargers match the Ravens and Bills’ 7-6 record, they would take over sole possession of first place in the AFC West on Saturday with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in first at 7-6. That’s why I didn’t include them in any three-way tie scenarios with the Bills and Ravens.

This is looking too far ahead, but it’s too enticing to pass up: If the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jaguars and Ravens all win their final three games, there’s a decent possibility the Ravens could face the New England Patriots in a No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup in the first round of the playoffs. The Patriots could fall into the third seed behind both Pittsburgh and Jacksonville if they lose to the Steelers on Sunday and the Steelers and Jaguars both take care of business the rest of the regular season.

Not on the same page

Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered no explanation Monday about why quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin don’t seem to be on the same page, but the numbers don’t lie. In the past three games, Flacco has targeted Maclin 24 times and only eight of those passes have been completed for 74 total yards. That’s certainly not efficient. Maclin has had a drop or two, but far too often, you’re seeing situations where he’ll cut outside and Flacco’s throw goes inside, or Maclin stops a route and the ball sails well over his head.

Flacco and Maclin will surely be asked about it this week, but you have to wonder whether the disconnect stems from a lack of practice time together. Flacco missed all of training camp with a back injury. Maclin has missed two games and a lot of practice time with myriad physical problems, including back and shoulder soreness. There have been times, including in recent weeks, when Maclin has barely been able to practice.

Whether that’s the reason or not, the lack of chemistry between quarterback and receiver has been a problem that’s preventing the team’s suddenly effective offense from reaching another level.

Ten quick thoughts

1.) We’ll learn more about Chris Moore’s injury status going forward, but regardless, the Ravens need to start dressing more than four wide receivers on game days. With Maclin dealing with myriad physical problems all season, they’re playing with fire keeping such a low number at the position.

2.) Watching how much space the Steelers and their tight ends had in the middle of the field Sunday reminded me of just how much the Ravens miss retired weak-side linebacker Zachary Orr. The Ravens also certainly wouldn’t be so reliant on a clearly banged-up C.J. Mosley if Orr were playing, too.

3.) For some reason, there’s been a lot of talk about running back Alex Collins’ contract situation, but it’s a non-issue right now. He’s not eligible to be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2019 season.