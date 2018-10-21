Saints offensive lineman and former Towson star Jermon Bushrod grieving week-old daughter

When the New Orlean Saints take the field against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this afternoon, their thoughts will undoubtedly be with their grieving teammate.

Saints offensive lineman and former Towson University standout Jermon Bushrod posted Saturday afternoon that his week-old daughter, Jordyn Lynn Bushrod, died Thursday.

“My heart has been broken. … She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally,” Bushrod tweeted. “We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support.”

Bushrod did not practice Thursday or Friday and had been listed as questionable for a non-injury-related issue. According to reports, he did not make the trip to Baltimore with his team.

The 34-year-old two-time Pro Bowler played for Towson from 2003 to 2007. He is the backup to left tackle Terron Armstead, who is expected to play today despite a knee injury.