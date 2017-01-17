Late former Ravens president David Modell laid to rest Tuesday at the Basilica

One year later, assessing Chris Davis' club-record contract with the Orioles
Mike Klingaman
Mike Klingaman
Former Ravens president David Modell was honored by members of the organization at his funeral Tuesday.

David Modell, former Ravens president who oversaw the birth of the team, was laid to rest on a gray, drizzly Tuesday following a funeral mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Most Reverend William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, presided over the service, which drew nearly 300 churchgoers, including Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, most team officials and several former players, among them linebacker Ray Lewis.

Modell, 55, died Jan. 13 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. The son of former Ravens owner Art Modell, he served as team president from 1996, when the franchise moved to Baltimore from Cleveland, until 2004, when his father sold the team to Bisciotti.

