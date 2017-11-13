Five things we learned from the Ravens' first half of the season

1) It’s difficult to separate Joe Flacco’s performance from the quality of his receiving corps and Marty Mornhinweg’s game plan.

It’s easy to say Flacco has been awful. His basic numbers — worst yards per attempt and third-worst passer rating in the league — support that position.

The Ravens have paid him like a franchise quarterback since 2013, and the only season he resembled one was 2014. He’s less mobile than he was before his 2015 knee injury and, as a result, more easily overwhelmed by pressure. At least once a game, he fails to read the defense and forces a pass into a heavily covered area.

All of that said, Flacco has been better than the surface indicators suggest. His arm is a strong as ever, and he’s thrown fairly accurately.

But his context is so out of whack that it’s hard to get a read on what he might do in a more optimal situation.

The team’s offensive plans swing wildly between downfield aggression and numbing conservatism. How much of that is Mornhinweg and how much is Flacco checking down to an underneath throw at the first sign of pressure? Everyone seems to agree the offense is better when the design is bolder, so why does that spirit come and go?

As for the receivers, Breshad Perriman has simply not developed into the dynamic player the Ravens envisioned. Mike Wallace missed the better part of two games because of a concussion and has been strangely absent from the game plan other weeks. Jeremy Maclin has been the most productive of the group but has also missed games because of a shoulder injury. Even under the best circumstances, none of them would be the star receiver in a high-powered offense.

If you’re judging Flacco against the true stars at the position—Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, etc.—you’re always going to be disappointed. He’s not the guy to lift an undermanned offense to the promise land. But think back to that 2014 season, when the Ravens had a sound running game, a top offensive coordinator in Gary Kubiak and a stable receiving corps led by Steve Smith Sr. and Torrey Smith. Flacco was put in a position to succeed that year, and he held up his end.

Could he still be that player in the right setting? Probably, but we’re unlikely to find out this season.

2) Brandon Williams was worth every penny the Ravens paid him.

As much as everyone in town likes Williams — a giving figure in the community in addition to a very good player — fans and analysts questioned whether a two-down run stuffer was worth the $52.5 million the Ravens paid to retain him.

Well, we saw the defense without Williams for a month after he hurt his foot in Week 2. It wasn’t a pretty picture.

Even at their lowest points in recent seasons, the Ravens could generally count on stifling opposing runners. But they allowed three 100-yard runners in four weeks this season. Williams’ absence for three of those games wasn’t the only reason.

Still, it’s notable how much better the front seven has performed the past two weeks with him healthy and back in the swing. Williams has been more dominant than ever this season, making several impressive tackles in addition to his usual space eating.

Yes, $52.5 million is a hefty price for a defender who doesn’t pressure the quarterback. But when he exerts such an impact on the first two downs, you accept it.

CAPTION Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his take on fans second guessing Ozzie Newsome's draft decisions. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his take on fans second guessing Ozzie Newsome's draft decisions. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his thoughts on the Ravens potentially making a push for the playoffs. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his thoughts on the Ravens potentially making a push for the playoffs. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

3) Changes to the secondary have paid off in a big way.

The Ravens invested more heavily in their defensive backfield than any other position group. They were tired of coming to the end of every season with a rag-tag crew that had no hope of stopping the league’s best passing offenses.

Many fans and analysts were surprised when they picked cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round ahead of defensive end Jonathan Allen and tight end O.J. Howard. Humphrey was probably the least touted of that Alabama trio, but he’s been excellent.

If he weren’t around, the Ravens would be living in fear of Jimmy Smith’s tender Achilles tendon. Instead, they know they have a world-class athlete and fierce one-on-one defender to plug in whenever Smith needs to take a series off. Humphrey hasn’t played as much as some of the other cornerbacks from his draft class and thus hasn’t received as much national hype. But he could evolve into a Pro Bowl player.

The Ravens also hit with their signing of veteran cornerback Brandon Carr. Not only is he one of the most durable players in the league, a big deal to a secondary that had been decimated by injuries for years, he has been reliable in coverage and a greater turnover producer than anyone expected.

With Humphrey and Carr in the fold and Smith playing the best football of his career, the Ravens cover outside receivers as well as any team in the league.

Tony Jefferson, whom they signed to pair with Eric Weddle at safety, has been a more mixed bag. He’s excellent near the line of scrimmage, functioning as a third inside linebacker at times. But he hasn’t been as consistent in coverage. Weddle has also played below his Pro Bowl level of last season, though he excelled in Week 9 against the Titans.

Setting individual performances aside, the Ravens have played elite pass defense in 2017 and that’s a significant step forward from recent seasons.

4) Alex Collins has been the team’s biggest revelation.

If your antenna perked up when the Ravens pulled Collins off the scrap heap after the Seahawks discarded him, congratulations. You know the NFL talent pool better than most of us.