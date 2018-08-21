Sports Digest (Aug. 20): Brigance Brigade's Soirée with O.J. set for Oct. 5

ALS patient support organization the Brigance Brigade Foundation will celebrate former Raven O.J. Brigance's 49th birthday and honor all those battling ALS at the fourth annual Soirée with O.J. on Oct. 5 at the Valley Mansion by Martin's in Cockeysville. The event, which will feature a special guest speaker, music and dancing, a silent auction, and food and drinks, will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and all proceeds will help those living with ALS. Tickets are $100 (through Sept. 5, when prices will increase) and can be purchased at BriganceBrigade.org. Contact foundation director Amanda Mummert for more information at amummert@brigancebrigade.org.

NFL

Mount Airy native Havenstein gets 4-year extension with Rams

Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein on Monday agreed to terms of a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Havenstein, a Mount Airy native who played at Linganore in Frederick County, has started 43 games over the past three seasons since being drafted in the second round in 2015. He made 15 regular-season starts last year as the Rams led the league in scoring at 29.9 points per game and won the NFC West for the first time since 2003 under first-year head coach Sean McVay. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Havenstein has a salary-cap number of $1.26 million this season, the last year of his rookie contract. "We're excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons," McVay said. "He's been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively."

College football

Ehlinger to start at QB for Texas against Terps

Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback for No. 23 Texas when the Longhorns face Maryland in the season opener for both teams at FedEx Field on Sept. 1, coach Tom Herman announced Monday. Ehlinger, a sophomore, beat out junior Shane Buechele, who passed for 375 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in last season's 51-41 loss to the Terps. Ehlinger passed for 1,915 yards and completed 58 percent of his passes in nine games last season, throwing 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions and rushing for 385 yards.

Et cetera

Stevenson picked second in MAC football poll

Stevenson earned a pair of first-place votes and was selected second in the Middle Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll. The Mustangs, with 88 points, were slotted behind defending league champion Delaware Valley, who picked up 98 points and eight first-place votes. Widener earned the other first-place nod and was selected third, followed by Albright and Lycoming. The Mustangs finished 6-3 in MAC play last season and earned the program's fourth straight postseason appearance as they were selected to compete in the ECAC James Lynah Bowl at the University of Delaware . Stevenson earned the program's first NCAA bid in 2016 and was victorious in bowl games in both 2014 and 2015. Stevenson opens its season Aug. 30 at home when it hosts eighth-ranked Frostburg State in a 7 p.m. game at Mustang Stadium. The Mustangs conference opener is Sept. 15 at Albright.

College field hockey: Three Maryland players earned Big Ten preseason honors from the league's head coaches. Senior Linnea Gonzales, junior Kelee Lepage and sophomore Brooke DeBerdine were among the student-athletes honored. Maryland opens the season at Pacific in Stockton, Calif., on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Administration: Johns Hopkins athletic director Alanna W. Shanahan announced the hiring of Jonathan Kindred as assistant director of athletics for compliance and game operations. Kindred served as the assistant director of academic services at UMBC from 2014 to 2016.

Track and field: Salisbury graduate Luke Campbell (2015) repeated as the German national champion in the 400-meter hurdles, posting a time of 50.31 seconds.

Towson University: Four Tigers were honored by the Colonial Athletic Association with the inaugural Leadership and Sport Excellence Awards — Zach Goodrich (baseball), Erika McKay (field hockey), Richie Palacios (baseball) and Jack Saunderson (swimming).