Digest (June 19): Ravens Foundation selects five for college scholarships

The Ravens have selected five recent high school graduates as their 2018 class of Ravens Scholars: Victoria Able, City Neighbors; Adonijah Bourne, Owings Mills; Kyra Davis, City; Ashley Pena, Digital Harbor; and Clarity Willoughby, Carver Vocational-Technical. For the ninth consecutive year, five students were awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship ($20,000 over four years). Each scholar was selected for academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service. The Ravens Foundation Inc. accepted applications from students who attend public schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Carroll County, areas where the Ravens operate training facilities, maintain offices and hold youth football camps.

WNBA: Kristi Toliver (Maryland) had 19 points and eight assists to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky , 88-60, on Tuesday night. The Mystics (7-5) opened the second half with a 17-2 run to go ahead 63-34 shortly after the midpoint of the third quarter. They extended to their largest lead at 86-53 in the middle of the fourth. Elena Delle Donne added 14 points for Washington, which first pulled away in the second quarter with 13 straight points to lead by 16. The Mystics came into the game losing four of five. Cheyenne Parker had 18 points and Kahleah Copper scored 13 for the Sky (3-8), who lost their fifth in a row.

Loyola basketball schedule: Loyola Maryland will take part in the 2018 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper, playing a pair of road games before taking part in a four-team tournament in November. The Greyhounds will face St. John's and Temple on their home courts Nov. 6 and 16, respectively, before heading to Michigan to play in the four-team mid-major tournament that is part of the event. Detroit Mercy will host the tournament and face Loyola in the first round on Nov. 19 with Bowling Green and Hampton meeting in the other contest. Winners and losers of the games will then play on November 20 in the Motor City.

Baseball camp: UMES is hosting a Nike baseball camps July 8-11 on campus in Princess Anne for ages 9-18. Registration is open for both overnight and extended day campers. New Hawks coach Brian Hollamon will lead the Nike camp that is managed by U.S. Sports Camps. To register, go to USSportsCamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226.

Youth league: Team and program registrations for the Central Maryland Soccer Association's 2018 Fall Travel Leagues is open and will end July 31. Separate Saturday and Sunday league competitions are available. Both leagues will offer separate boys and girls divisional play in the single age levels of 8 through 15; and the dual ages of 15/16 and 17/18. A, B & C competition levels will be allowed where registrations permit. The league is open to all USSF affiliated youth travel and club teams. For complete league and registration information, go to cmsasoccer.com or email scorenews@aol.com for any additional information.

Baseball: The regular meeting of Talkin' Baseball will take place on Saturday, July 7 at 9 a.m. at Brighton Gardens, 7110 Minstrel Way, Columbia. The speaker will be Ken Mars, who will discuss his book, "Baltimore Baseball: First Pitch to First Pennant, 1858-1894." Call 410-992-1186 for details.

Track and field camp: Mount St. Mary's will host a throws and pole vault camp from July 20-22 for high school athletes ages 14-18. The camp will offer specialized coaching, specific strength exercises, and video analysis in small group settings. For more information, email Tim Nickas at Nickas@msmary.edu or go to mountathletics.com.

Youth sports camps: Elite Starr Athletic Academy is offering 24 sport-specific camps this summer throughout Anne Arundel County. Former Arundel boys basketball coach Jeff Starr and former Northeast girls basketball coach Kristi Starr are the program directors. The camps will be run by high school coaching staffs with a concentration on building fundamental skills in a positive learning environment. Camps will be offered in baseball, boys and girls basketball, cheerleading, cross country, track & field, field hockey, football, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, volleyball and wrestling. Go to elitestarr.com for more information.

— Glenn Graham

— From Sun staff and news services