Digest: Ex-Raven Trent Richardson arrested in Alabama

Former running back Trent Richardson, a Raven from April to August last year, is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in the Birmingham, Ala., suburb of Hoover. Police say Richardson, 26, was jailed Friday with bond set at $1,000. A police statement says officers received a call about yelling coming from a guest room at a hotel Thursday night. It says police responded and found a woman with scratches and bruises on her face. The statement says the two argued earlier at a Walmart store, and the dispute continued at the hotel. Paramedics treated the woman, but she didn't require further medical attention. Richardson played football at Alabama before turning pro. He was drafted third overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and also played for the Indianapolis Colts. Records aren't yet available to show whether Richardson has a lawyer.

Baseball: Reliever Tommy Hunter, an Oriole in two stints from 2011 to 2016, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, who are giving the right-hander an opportunity to earn a major league job. Hunter, 30, who has pitched for four other teams during his nine-year big league career, reported to spring training Friday. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Hunter "brings a ton of energy to the clubhouse" and is a "power pitcher who's pitched a lot of big innings in the AL East."

Arena Football League: The Washington Valor signed veteran quarterback Erik Meyer, the league's Most Valuable Player in 2013. He has spent time with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

NHL: The Washington Capitals have recalled forwards Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

College baseball: Junior right-hander Brian Shaffer (North Harford) pitched five solid innings, but Ball State used a five-run sixth to overcome the No. 22 Maryland baseball team, 8-3, in the season opener for both teams Friday night in Clearwater, Fla. Shaffer faced the minimum number of batters through four innings before allowing a run in the top of the fifth to fall behind 1-0. The Terps, the Big Ten favorites, rallied for three runs in the bottom half before three relievers let the Cardinals, the Mid-American Conference West Division favorites, take control in the sixth. Sophomore third baseman AJ Lee led Maryland offensively with two hits and a run scored.

Women's college lacrosse: Top-ranked host North Carolina improved to 3-0 with a 16-6 victory over High Point (0-1). The Tar Heels were led by Molly Hendrick with four goals and Marie McCool and Sammy Jo Tracy with three goals each. North Carolina led 9-3 at halftime. ... No. 14 Colorado (2-0) took charge in the second half and won, 11-7, over Massachusetts (0-2) at Deland, Fla. Johnna Fusco ( three goals) broke a 5-all score by starting a 3-0 run with 25 minutes left in the game, and the Buffaloes were never threatened again. Darby Kiernan had a game-high four goals for Colorado, and Hannah Burnett scored twice for the Minutewomen.

Women's college basketball: Host Towson (11-14, 4-10 Colonial Athletic Association) fell behind early and lost, 80-65, to Drexel (19-6, 10-4). The Tigers' Sianni Martin had 15 points, and Raven Bankston added 14.

Women's college golf: Maryland senior Panitta Yusabai was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week.

HIGH SCHOOLS:

Cullen Joyce went end-to-end and finished with the game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift visiting Severna Park over Broadneck, 67-66 in four overtimes, in boys basketball Friday night.

The Falcons improved to 6-16, and the Bruins fell to 9-13.

Severna Park coach Paul Pellicani said this was the longest overtime game he ever coached. The next closest was three overtimes seven years ago against Broadneck, and Severna Park won that game, too.

Meade 68, No. 8 Old Mill 61: Malcolm Moses scored 21 points in a comeback victory by the host Mustangs (17-5, 13-3 Anne Arundel) over the Patriots (20-2, 14-2).

These teams will meet again in Tuesday's county championship.

—Bob Hough,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 5 Mount Carmel 65, Loyola Blakefield 55: Kenny Lewis scored his 1,000th career point, but the Dons (8-19, 3-10 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) fell to the host Cougars (23-8, 12-4).

Severn 55, Chapelgate 54: Mo Terry scored 14 points to lead visiting Admirals (17-9, 10-3 MIAA B Conference Red Division) past the Yellowjackets (14-7, 5-8).

—Baltimore Sun Media Group

Chesapeake-AA girls 68, Glen Burnie 47: Brooke Worrell scored a game-high 22 points to lead the visiting Cougars (19-3) past the Gophers (7-16).

Chesapeake-AA earned a first-round bye in the playoffs next week.