Mobile 'beer bikes' aim to solve long lines for alcohol at Ravens games

Move over Bird scooters — there’s a new problem-solving vehicle in town.

Aramark, the company that provides concessions to the Ravens, is bringing “BeerCycles” to M&T Bank Stadium this fall as part of a 10-stadium “Tour de Taps.” The three-wheeled cart, which resembles a rickshaw, will sell Anheuser-Busch products and can carry up to three half-kegs.

The idea is to help lessen long lines for alcohol during games by speeding up transactions, as well as providing refreshments to places in the stadium where more drink-seeking fans are, per Aramark senior director of corporate communications David Freireich.

The Ravens’ BeerCycle will be, of course, adorned with purple and gold and will be stationed in a location where fans will be expected to congregate before the game. A staffer will board the bike and drive it to another spot, following fan migration patterns.

If fans get used to having alcohol appear by bike and worry about having to use antiquated methods at other stadiums, there’s some good news. Nine other teams will have BeerCycles at their stadiums, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. The latter two teams will sell MillerCoors products instead.

