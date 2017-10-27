Reaction from Kiko Alonso, Ravens players to linebacker's hit on quarterback Joe Flacco

Alonso: “It was a bang-bang play. I thought if maybe he slid a second sooner, I was anticipating him sliding, and not hit him. But I think it was a second late; that’s why I hit him.

“When a guy slides, and his target is very small, I just think it’s like a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you. At first I was anticipating him — I thought he was going to slide. And then, I had to hit him, because he slid too late. It was bang-bang. I don’t know what else I could have done.”

When asked if he could have avoided the hit: “No, I really think if he would have slid a second sooner I would have pulled off. But it was so close, that I had to hit him.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: “Joe had a concussion and a cut ear. They were stitching it up without any anesthesia, so he's a tough dude. That's as much as I know.”

When asked about the hit: "I'm not commenting on that. It was penalized correctly, I would say."

When asked whether Alonso should have been ejected: “That’s not for me to say. Thanks for asking.”

Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams: “We took it personally. That was a cheap shot. We’re a family. When you mess with one of us, you gotta mess with all of us.”

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith: “Kiko, I’m sure he saw him sliding. He made a judgment call and he hit him. He may need to pay a fine.”

Ravens running back Alex Collins: “He’s walking off the field, got blood coming from his ear. We’re very passionate about our team and protecting the quarterback, as far as protections and everything, so just seeing him go down like that, I could just see in everybody’s eyes that we wanted to finish this game strong for him.”

Ravens center Ryan Jensen: “I felt it was a dirty hit and Joe’s our franchise guy. We’ve got to go out and protect him. Joe getting ‘cheap-shotted’ like that, I felt I had to do something to protect him and show him that I’ve got his back.”

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley: “You’re taught when a quarterback slides, you want to aim for the head, because when he [does] slide, your trajectory is going to be going over where his head was at the initial play. … Was it clean? Was it dirty? It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, our quarterback went down, and the whole team took it personally. We were all right there on the sideline. That’s just how we are. We’re a family. That’s our quarterback, and that really set the tone for the rest of the game. It was a little chippy going throughout that. That’s our type of football. That’s what we do for four quarters. I hope he’s OK and everything. We were just looking out for our family.”

On whether the hit rallied the team: “Oh, yes. For sure. Definitely after that, it spiked up a lot more, especially on the defensive side. I was trying to throw [an] extra elbow here or there or bring the [players] down a little harder. It shouldn’t take that. That should be our brand of football. We’ve got to have that mentality for four quarters.”

Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson: “I was on the sideline when the hit happened. I saw him running and going to get the first down. I’ll have to look at the film. It looked like it was kind of bang-bang, but it’s one of those things you can’t hit the quarterback. They’re going to have to protect the quarterback. I hope he’s going to be all right. I think he’s going to be. But overall, they’ll take the proper precautions for him.”

Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin: “I thought it was dirty play personally. I don’t think Kiko’s a dirty player, but I thought that particular play was dirty. Hopefully Joe can get himself ready to play, but if not we have to ride with [Ryan] Mallett and it’s the next man up.”

Ravens tackle Austin Howard: “Gosh, [I] saw the hit — everybody saw it. It’s obviously not the game that we intend to play, but obviously that stuff happens. We’re all upset about it. Right now we’re just hoping for the best for Joe [and] hoping he makes a good comeback, and we’re all just praying for him. I hope he’s OK.”

On whether the team was angry after the hit: “Absolutely. It was a blind-side shot, it was unnecessary and I hope the NFL takes the correct actions and takes care of that. But, right now, the game is over so we’re just looking forward to moving on.”

Ravens safety Eric Weddle: “I saw it live. I’m not going to say it’s dirty, not dirty, whatever. It’s football. Obviously, you never want to see a teammate get hit. He was sliding, and the guy came in high. They’re trying to take that play out, but it happens. Maybe they’ll look at it in the offseason, and in that situation, the guy should get ejected.”

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs: “I didn’t really see the whole play. They didn’t show it on the replay [screen], like I wasn’t paying attention when it happened. The quarterback has to give himself up, and the defender has to know when to back off. I have to see it. You can’t really make an assessment from it because you have to see it on the TV copy. I just hope my quarterback is all right, and I just hope it was a clean play. I know he hit Joe in the head, but we just have to see it, and I hope my quarterback is all right.”

Dolphins coach Adam Gase: “I didn’t see it. I just saw a melee of guys, and then just tried to figure out what happened.”

Dolphins linebacker Cameron Wake: “Kiko plays hard. He plays until the whistle blows. Sometimes things just happen. I don’t like to see anybody get hurt, but it’s football. But I hope [Flacco] is OK.”

Dolphins nose tackle Ndamukong Suh: “I didn’t see it, but I know Kiko’s not a dirty player. He just plays hard all the time.”

When asked about the chippiness: “I don’t know about all that. I am always going to play hard, no matter what the score is.”

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones: “I actually didn’t see it. I was running from the other side of the field. ‘Kik’ [Alonso] said, ‘the guy slid late, and he was just trying to make a sound play.’ He’s not a dirty player, so I know he wasn’t trying to harm the guy.”