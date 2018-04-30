How the Ravens and the other AFC North teams fared in the 2018 draft

How the Ravens and other AFC North teams fared in the three-day NFL draft that ended Saturday.

Baltimore Ravens

Best pick: Trading back into the first round at No. 32 to take 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Head-scratcher: Not taking a wide receiver until their last pick in the fourth round, Jaleel Scott of New Mexico State, and another in fifth round, Jordan Lasley of UCLA, who has character concerns.

Grade: B+

Their picks:

1 (25) Hayden Hurst, te, South Carolina.

1 (32) Lamar Jackson, qb, Louisville.

3 (83) Orlando Brown Jr., ot, Oklahoma.

3 (86) Mark Andrews, te, Oklahoma.

4 (118) Anthony Averett, cb, Alabama.

4 (122) Kenny Young, lb, UCLA.

4 (132) Jaleel Scott, wr, New Mexico State.

5 (162) Jordan Lasley, wr, UCLA.

6 (190) DeShon Elliott, s, Texas.

6 (212) Greg Senat, ot, Wagner.

6 (215) Bradley Bozeman, c, Alabama.

7 (238) Zach Sieler, de, Ferris State.

Best pick: Running back Mark Walton of Miami in the fourth round. He’s the kind of shifty back the Ravens could have used.

Head-scratcher: Taking Ohio State center Billy Price No. 21 overall. Coming off surgery to repair a pec muscle injured during the combine, the Bengals could have traded back and still landed Price.

Grade: B

Their picks:

1 (21) Billy Price, c, Ohio State.

2 (54) Jessie Bates III, db, Wake Forest.

3 (77) Sam Hubbard, de, Ohio State.

3 (78) Malik Jefferson, lb, Texas.

4 (112) Mark Walton, rb, Miami.

5 (151) Davontae Harris, cb, Illinois State.

5 (158) Andrew Brown, dt, Virginia.

5 (170) Darius Phillips, cb, Western Michigan.

7 (249) Logan Woodside, qb, Toledo.

7 (252) Rod Taylor, g, Mississippi.

7 (253) Auden Tate, wr, Florida State.

Cleveland Browns

Best pick: Running back Nick Chubb of Georgia in the second round.

Head-scratcher: They could have taken running back Saquon Barkley with the first overall pick and still grabbed a quarterback with the fourth overall pick. Or the best defensive player in the draft, Bradley Chubb of North Carolina State. Instead, they are left with Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and cornerback Denzel Ward of Ohio State.

Grade: C

Their picks:

1 (1) Baker Mayfield, qb, Oklahoma.

1 (4) Denzel Ward, cb, Ohio State.

2 (33) Austin Corbett, g, Nevada.

2 (35) Nick Chubb, rb, Georgia.

3 (67) Chad Thomas, de, Miami.

4 (105) Antonio Callaway, wr, Florida,

5 (150) Genard Avery, lb, Memphis State.

6 (175) Damion Ratley, wr, Texas A&M.

6 (188) Simeon Thomas, cb, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Best pick: James Washington, the wide receiver from Oklahoma State, in the second round, No. 60 overall. The Steelers just know how to find wide receivers in the draft. Count on this guy contributing right away and becoming a star.

Head-scratcher: Reaching for first-round-pick Terrell Edmunds, safety from Virginia Tech, likely could have been picked lower. This was a head-scratcher because the Steelers are so good at the draft. They must know something we don’t know.

Grade: C

Their picks:

1 (28) Terrell Edmunds, s, Virginia Tech.

2 (60) James Washington, wr, Oklahoma State.

3 (76) Mason Rudolph, qb, Oklahoma State.

3 (92) Chukwuma Okorafor, ot, Western Michigan.

5 (148) Marcus Allen, s, Penn State.

5 (165) Jaylen Samuels, te, NC State.

7 (246) Joshua Frazier, dt, Alabama.