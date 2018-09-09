Ravens Live Q&A: Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck answer your questions

Our Ravens experts, Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck, are responding to your questions throughout today’s game on Twitter. To join in on the fun, submit your questions below.

Here’s what they’re saying so far:

Q: Tickets on StubHub are $6, weather obviously a factor. Can/Will Baltimore support 2 pro teams? -@CharmCityCaps

A: I think we're a long way from saying Baltimore can't support the Ravens, given attendance track record. The weather is miserable, so I wouldn't expect demand on secondary market to be robust. -Childs Walker

Q: Is this Flacco’s year to shine? -@Brock_Consulting

A: Between good health and his new batch of receivers, this is Flacco's best chance to succeed since 2014. I expect him to have his best season since then. -Childs Walker

Q: Who's the best dancer on the team? -@jlutt90

A: Based on available evidence, has to be Brandon Williams. Superb agility and commitment at his size. -Childs Walker

Q: Are they going to get rid of RG3? Please do! -@london_londra_loundres

A: I think they'll keep him until they feel comfortable with Lamar Jackson as a full-time backup. You might not like him, but you'll be happy to have him if something happens to Joe. -Peter Schmuck

Q: Will the ravens have a chance for the Super Bowl this year? -@MelFowler18

A: Well, all 32 teams have a chance at the moment, but the Ravens need to make the playoffs. If they do, then they do. -Peter Schmuck

Q: Do you think they’ll win the division? -@skyshooter53

A: The Steelers have to be favorites but if the Le'Veon Bell holdout persists, the AFC North could be on the table and I see the Ravens as second-best team. -Childs Walker

Q: Will the ravens win by more than 7.5 points today? -@jtaylor2887

A: Pretty sure they will. -Peter Schmuck