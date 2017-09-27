Fans, bars eye Sunday for sign of whether NFL protests will pass or continue

Ravens fans always anticipate games against their hated Steelers, but this Sunday’s match-up may prove important beyond the AFC North standings.

“I think the story will be told this weekend,” said Art Cox, who owns the Hard Yacht Cafe in Dundalk.

Cox said he expects Sunday to answer a couple of questions: Will fans abandon their teams in disgust over the players who kneel during the anthem in protest of racial inequity and police brutality? Or will the controversy, fueled by President Trump continuing to denounce the players, prove fleeting?

After last Sunday, when more players than ever dropped to a knee or locked arms in solidarity against Trump, Cox took down his Ravens decorations — the neon signs, the photos, the memorabilia and even a purple buoy that welcomed fans coming by boat on Bear Creek to his tiki bar and restaurant. He said he is incensed by the players’ demonstrations, saying game day on the football field is neither the time nor the place for them.

“We have decided to no longer support the Ravens or the NFL,” Cox said. “That wasn’t a decision we took lightly.

“It’s going to have a negative [economic] impact but my morals mean more to me than the bottom line,” he said.

Cox’s daughter, Courtney Cox, a bartender and server, said she made half what she normally makes last Sunday, when the Ravens played the Jaguars in London, the first teams to play that day, and launched what would become a day-long display of protests during the national anthem.

“Some people got up and left,” she said. “It just really changed the mood of the place.”

As for this Sunday, “I’m not sure what to expect,” she said. “I just feel it’s going to be intense, kind of waiting, what’s going to happen.”

While social media is filled with fans claiming they will sell their tickets — and often, finding more-than-willing buyers — others said they plan to go to M&T Bank Stadium. Some, though, are planning their own protests: one fan said he will wear his Ravens jersey inside out, others have said they plan to show up and leave early to signal their unhappiness.

“I do not believe a fan should punish the entire team for the actions of a handful,” said Joe Sowinkski, 71, a Baltimore native who now lives in Delaware.

Sowinski, an original seat license holder dating back to 1996, will attend Sunday’s game wearing an inside-out jersey of Ray Lewis, the retired Raven who joined current players kneeling on the sideline during the London game.

Edwin F. Hale, Sr., founder of 1st Mariner Bank and also a seat license holder, plans to attend the Steelers game as well.

“We’ll see how this all plays out,” said Hale, a team owner himself, of the indoor soccer Baltimore Blast.

Hale said he is angered by the NFL protests. When they began last season, with then 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick initially sitting then kneeling during the anthem, Hale said he contacted Blast coaches and made clear: No copycats.

“If this happens with anyone, they’re going to be removed immediately,” Hale said he told his staff.

“I am old-school,” said Hale, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran. “I just don’t condone this.”

Hale, who knows Trump from having chaired the Miss USA pageant and bringing it to Baltimore in the past, said he doesn’t understand why the president ignited a controversy over the NFL. The league commissioner and a number of owners have voiced support for the players, and several corporations that sponsor the NFL have similarly — if carefully — worded pronouncements on free speech and unity.

Hale said he had expected Trump to address issues like taxes, but instead is baffled by how he’ll — “out of the blue” — instead decide to speak out against transgender people in the military or now protesting NFL players.

“Why do that?” Hale said. “What is the purpose of that?”

The Ravens are “considering a couple of options” for who will sign the anthem Sunday, after singer Joey Odoms resigned from his role with the team, a Ravens spokesman said.

The team has heard from at least 20 people with an interest in singing Sunday — including some celebrities — and have at least two in agreement to perform Sunday if invited.

As for what the team will do during the anthem: players and staff wouldn’t comment Wednesday. But players said the organization has met as a group to discuss how it will handle any action going forward.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec contributed to this story.

Ravens national anthem singer Joey Odoms, a combat veteran, informs team he is resigning. Ravens national anthem singer Joey Odoms, a combat veteran, informs team he is resigning. SEE MORE VIDEOS

jean.marbella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jean_marbella