Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik out of hospital, doing well after assault Saturday

Rookie kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik is out of the hospital and doing well in his recovery from injuries he suffered Saturday night, Ravens special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg said Thursday. A police report indicated that Vedvik had been assaulted.

Vedvik, a 24-year-old from Norway, had been treated at Maryland Shock Trauma Center before being discharged. Kevin Byrne, the Ravens senior vice president of public and community relations, said Thursday that Vedvik suffered a contusion on the back of his head as well as significant facial injuries to his teeth and mouth. Byrne also said the Ravens expect Vedvik to cooperate with police.

“I have spent some time with Kaare since the incident. I thank God that he’s going to be OK. He’s recovering, and he’s going to be OK,” Rosburg said.

Vedvik was out with teammates in Fells Point before he was assaulted early Saturday.

Chuck Pollack, a longtime host at Max’s Taphouse, said he checked in Vedvik along with Ravens practice squad member Christopher Ezeala and another person whose identity Pollack did not remember. Ezeala has not spoken to the media about the incident.

Pollack said he was shocked to learn of Vedvik’s assault because the trio seemed relaxed and sober at Max’s, where they got one round of beers. He described them as “super polite” and down to earth, and said he chatted with Ezeala about football when he went outside for a phone call.

Pollack recalled the trio hanging out at the bar from about 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. The group left together after one drink and walked elsewhere in Fells Point, Pollack said. He didn’t see where they went next.

Vedvik checked in with Ravens vice president of security Darren Sanders before Sanders fell asleep Friday, according to the police report. Vedvik told Sanders he was out with teammates in Fells Point, and he wanted to stay out “with a couple of ladies” when they wanted to go home, the report said.

The teammates left and called Vedvik at about 3:09 a.m., when Vedvik told them “he was good,” according to the report. Vedvik told Sanders he did not remember what happened after that and did not know how he got to the 2000 block of Boone St. in East Baltimore’s Midway neighborhood, where he was found at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Vedvik was found with “upper body injuries,” and his phone and wallet were missing, according to the police report. He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

By Saturday afternoon, he was listed in stable condition.He was placed on the Ravens’ reserve non-football injury list Saturday.

On the football field, Vedvik had impressed with his strong leg throughout the preseason but was not in line to make the Ravens because the team has Pro Bowlers Justin Tucker and Sam Koch at kicker and punter, respectively. Rosburg said Thursday that there was a lot of interest in Vedvik across the league before he was injured.

smeehan@baltsun.com

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer

Baltimore Sun reporters Wesley Case and Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.