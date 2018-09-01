Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik found injured in East Baltimore, hospitalized at Shock Trauma

Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik was being treated at Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being found injured in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, police and the hospital confirmed.

Vedvik, a kicker and punter from Norway who impressed in the preseason, was placed on the team’s reserve non-football injury list Saturday.

In a statement, the Ravens said: “We are aware that Kaare is being treated for head wounds and we are monitoring the situation.”

Vedvik, 24, was listed in stable condition at Shock Trauma on Saturday afternoon, the hospital said.

Police confirmed that Vedvik was found suffering from “upper body injuries” around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Boone St., in the East-Baltimore Midway neighborhood. They said they have not yet confirmed how his injuries occurred and are continuing to investigate.

