Inside the Huddle: The role of the linebacker

Inside the Huddle is a weekly video feature examining and explaining a different position on the football field.

This week, we look at the linebacker position. What’s the role and responsibility of an NFL linebacker? We take a look at the Sam, Will, Mike and Ted linebacker positions in 3-4 and 4-3 defensive schemes.

The role and responsibility of an NFL linebacker has changed over the years, but many of the traits remain the same. The great ones could hit like a freight train, but have the finesse and agility to cover a running back.

