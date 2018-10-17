Inside the Huddle: The difference between a free safety and a strong safety

Inside the Huddle is a weekly video feature examining and explaining a different position on the football field.

This week, we take a look at the safety position. What’s the different between a free safety and a strong safety?

In years past, there was a distinct difference between the two positions. In recent years, the position has changed. We talked with All-Pro safety Eric Weddle and Ravens teammate Tony Jefferson about the safety position in today’s NFL.

