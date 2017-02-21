Steve Smith Sr. staying away from training to avoid thoughts of a comeback

Steve Smith Sr. officially filed for his retirement last month, but the ultra-competitive former Ravens wide receiver knows himself too well to even help people train this offseason. Smith wants to stay disciplined, lest he find himself on the field next season at age 38.

In an interview with Brad Hopkins and James Lofton on SiriusXM Blitz, Smith said players have called and texted him asking to pick his brain about football. Smith's reply: I'd rather not.

“People have been calling me, ‘Hey, wanted to work out … let’s watch some film … I need to work on some releases,'” Smith said. “I had some DBs calling me, ‘Hey, you can give me some line work,’ and all that stuff."

Agents even called Smith, he said, asking him to work with potential draft picks before the NFL Scouting Combine.

“And I had to take a step back and I said, you know what? If I do all these things, now I’m getting my mind and body to say, ‘I can still play,’" Smith said. "So I had to text some guys and say, ‘You know what? I don’t think it’s a good idea for me to watch film with you and work out and train with you because that means I’m telling myself and my family I’m about to go play again. And I don’t want to go through that process. I’m done playing.’ So if I’m training anybody, their last name is Smith, meaning my kids."

Smith caught 70 passes for 799 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season.

At the Ravens' end-of-season press conference last month, owner Steve Bisciotti said he held out hope Smith might change his mind.

Sounds like Smith is more than 89 percent sure he won't play a 17th season in the NFL. He won't be too far from the game, though; NFL Network recently hired him to be an analyst.