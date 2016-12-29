Staff picks for the Ravens-Bengals game Sunday

Mark Selig (13-2 picking Ravens games)

Ravens 19, Bengals 17: This has to be a difficult game to get up for if you’re a Raven. It will take real professionalism to play in what figures to be rainy Cincinnati with little on the line. The Bengals’ defense has quietly been among the best during the second half of the year, so even if the Ravens were vying for a division title, this would be no gimme. But Steve Smith Sr., likely playing in his last game, will provide the spark to help the Ravens pull out a close but not-so-artistic game.

Edward Lee (12-3)

Bengals 17, Ravens 16: The state of the injury-depleted Bengals and the anger of the Ravens would suggest that the Ravens should run away with the season finale easily. But the Bengals have won the last four meetings in Cincinnati, and there is nothing like an AFC North rival to stir the fires enough to pull off an upset and continue the Ravens' downward spiral.

Childs Walker (12-3)

Ravens 26, Bengals 20: It's always hard to pick a game in which neither team has much incentive. But the Ravens have been the better team all year and they'll ride another prolific game from Justin Tucker to clinch a winning record.

Jeff Zrebiec (11-4)

Ravens 20, Bengals 17: If nothing else, the Ravens have proven over the past couple of years that they are resilient and they'll play hard until the end for coach John Harbaugh. This probably won't be pretty to watch, but the Ravens will get it done with a far healthier and deeper roster at this point of the season than the Bengals.

Jen Badie (10-5)

Bengals 24, Ravens 19: Marvin Lewis always seems to have the Ravens’ number (the Bengals have won 16 of the 27 matchups since he became their coach in 2003, including five of their last six meetings), and I don’t think that’ll be any different in a meaningless game in Cincinnati.

Peter Schmuck (10-5)

Bengals 23, Ravens 20: The Ravens left a lot on the field in Pittsburgh last week, so it's going to be hard for them to regain that level of intensity. They have a little more to play for than the Bengals, but that defensive fatigue will reappear late in the game.

Mike Preston (9-6)

Ravens 17, Bengals 10: The Bengals will be without several of their top players due to injuries. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has always gotten his teams to play hard, regardless of the circumstances. Even though they are out of the playoff picture, there is no reason to believe that is going to change. The Bengals have too many top players who will turn it in at halftime, especially if they are benind.