Roundup of mock drafts on the Ravens' first-round pick

Here is a roundup of mock drafts on who the Ravens will pick at No. 16:



Daniel Jeremiah, nfl.com: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson. The Ravens haven't had much luck drafting wide receivers, but Williams has a tremendous resume.



Rob Rang, Sports Xchange and cbssports.com: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson. The Ravens need help at edge rusher and offensive tackle as well, but general manager Ozzie Newsome may have a hard time letting a prototypical split end like the 6-foot-4, 218-pound Williams slip any further. His ability to box out defenders and win contested passes could make him a quick favorite for Joe Flacco, who lost similarly sure-handed receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Kamar Aiken over the offseason.



Lance Zierlein, nfl.com: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan. The Ravens might have to choose between a pass catcher and Reuben Foster here, but Davis is a talented target who could compete for early reps.



Drafttek.com: Over the course of this draft cycle, I think we have covered just about every position outside of QB here at #16. That's what happens when you are a medicore team with very few core pieces. As the draft approaches, there is still a number of directions Baltimore could go, but it would be very difficult to pass on an impact prospect like Corey Davis. As the team aims to replace its #2 and #4 wide receivers from last season, the record-setter from Western Michigan could be a potential star. Ozzie is reportedly a fan of Cam Robinson so that could factor here, but Davis is the route to go in this mock.

Profootballfocus.com: Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn. The Ravens have work to do on the edge and Lawson is a good fit after finally showing his potential in 2016. He had an injury-riddled career at Auburn, but he capped it with nine sacks, 13 QB hits, and 45 hurries on his 364 rushes in 2016 and he will be a key piece for the Ravens as they look to replace OLB Elvis Dumervil and eventually OLB Terrell Suggs on the other side.

Bleacher Report: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan.

Sporting News: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson. Williams on many boards is the best and most complete receiver in the draft. The Ravens shouldn’t shy away from the position despite recent disappointments. Pass-catcher dominates the thinking overall here.

Walterfootball.com: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama. The Ravens lost Ricky Wagner to free agency and have failed to replace him. This tackle class isn't very strong, but Cam Robinson provides decent value at No. 16 overall.

Charlie Casserly, nfl.com: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama. The draft could not fall any better than this for Ozzie Newsome.



Mike Mayock, nfl.com: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple. Reddick was a walk-on and might be the best story in draft. He lit up the Senior Bowl.