Coming to Canton: Coverage of Ray Lewis' induction into the Hall of Fame
Stories, photos and video of Ray Lewis' career leading up to the linebacker's Hall of Fame induction in Canton on Aug. 4.
-
Ray Lewis and Baltimore: A creation myth 22 years in the making
As Ray Lewis tells it, the story of him and Baltimore is a creation myth. His voice fell to a hush recently as he set the scene for his first season in the city, when the former Cleveland Browns were training at an abandoned state police barracks. “It’s the one thing people don’t set out to do....
-
Preston: There will never be another Ray Lewis. Just ask Ozzie Newsome.
Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome doesn’t like to talk much, unless it’s a special occasion. One will occur Aug. 4, when middle linebacker Ray Lewis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden (2013) as the only players enshrined primarily as...
-
VIDEO Ray Lewis 'catch phrase' music video
Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has his favorite ways of making a point. This 2011 video takes a few and puts them to music. (Kevin Richardson and Leeann Adams/Baltimore Sun)