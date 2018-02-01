Ray Lewis through the years
Stories, columns, pictures and videos covering the playing career and post-retirement life of the legendary Ravens middle linebacker.
With Hall of Fame on Ray Lewis' horizon, linebacker's influence still felt by Ravens, NFL
The longtime Ravens linebacker is considered a near lock to be part of the 2018 class.
Brian Urlacher over Ray Lewis? Rex Ryan says don't be ridiculous
The former NFL head coach and Ravens defensive coordinator and current ESPN analyst hardly agrees with Kevin Mawae's comments preferring the former Bear over the Baltimore legend.
Ravens' Ray Lewis finds out Saturday if he's part of Hall of Fame's Class of 2018
In 1996, Jonathan Ogden was the first player selected by the Ravens in the NFL draft. He was chosen fourth overall. In 2013, he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced the same weekend the Ravens won their second Super Bowl in New Orleans. Ray Lewis, drafted 22 spots after Ogden in the...
Who should be on the Mount Rushmore of Maryland sports?
The Baltimore Sun and Babe Ruth Museum are creating the Mount Rushmore of Maryland sports and we need your help.
Ray Lewis has over 700,000 Twitter followers. A lot of them are fake accounts
You can buy new followers for about a penny apiece.
Former Raven Ray Lewis gets closer to Hall of Fame induction, is one of 18 finalists
The longtime Ravens linebacker will learn his fate Feb. 3, the night before Super Bowl LII.
Former Ravens LB Ray Lewis one of 27 semifinalists for 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
The list will be trimmed to 15 finalists in January with inductees learning their fate Feb. 3.
All quiet around the Ray Lewis statue before Ravens-Steelers game
The Ray Lewis statue outside the north end of M&T Bank Stadium is still there and a steady stream of fans in both Ravens and Steelers gear stopped to take photos in front of it. If some kind of demonstration was in the works two hours before game time on Sunday, there were some fans in patriotic...
Ray Lewis defends kneeling with Ravens in London on Sunday
On Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” Tuesday night, former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis explained why he dropped to both knees and interlocked arms with wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker C.J. Mosley during the U.S. national anthem in London on Sunday. “I didn’t drop on one knee in order to protest....
Ravens coach John Harbaugh backs Ray Lewis as first-ballot Hall of Famer
In many circles, former Ravens middle linebacker Ray Lewis is considered a lock as a first-ballot selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Count Ravens coach John Harbaugh as one in full agreement with that sentiment. Lewis, who played his entire 17-year career with the Ravens, earned NFL Defensive...