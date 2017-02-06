Ray Lewis heads strong 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
It was almost certain when he announced his retirement late in the 2012 season that Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. When the Ravens later won the Super Bowl, Lewis' second, it left little doubt. He will find out in Minneapolis, the night before the 2018 Super Bowl, whether he gets in his first try. Here are the credentials for Lewis and other players eligible for 2018.
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad