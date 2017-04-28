Ravens select OLB Tyus Bowser from Houston in second round

The Ravens continued to revamp their defense, using their second-round pick at 47th overall to select Houston outside linebacker and pass rusher Tyus Bowser.

Bowser, who also played basketball in his first two years at Houston, had 8 ½ sacks and 12 tackles for loss in just eight games this season. He missed a month after he broke an orbital bone in a fight with a Cougars teammate.

At 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, Bowser is a freakish athlete who also held up well in coverage. Scouts say he’s a little raw with his technique as a pass rusher, but the explosiveness and athleticism are all there to be an impact rusher on the next level.

The Ravens had just 31 sacks last year with just six NFL teams having fewer. Their failure to get to the quarterback doomed them late in 2016 losses to the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, which kept the Ravens out of the playoffs.

The sense of urgency to add to their pass rush only increased this offseason following the release of veteran Elvis Dumervil and the trade of Timmy Jernigah, their best interior rusher. Terrell Suggs also turns 35 years old later this year.