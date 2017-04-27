Ravens select Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey with No. 16 overall pick in NFL draft

The Ravens hadn’t taken a cornerback in the first three rounds in five straight drafts, a fact team officials attributed to their insistence on sticking to their board and selecting the best player available. With cornerbacks at a premium in the pass-happy NFL, they’ve gone far earlier in recent drafts than the Ravens were prepared to select them.

But Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta predicted this draft would be different because of how many talented cornerbacks were available. And when the Ravens were on the clock with the 16th overall pick Thursday night, their board stipulated that it was time to add another piece to their revamped secondary.

Eschewing an opportunity to bring in a linebacker or another target for quarterback Joe Flacco, the Ravens selected Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a relatively surprising pick given who else was available.

Three other higher-regarded Alabama players – defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard and middle linebacker Reuben Foster – were all available when the Ravens decided to take Humphrey.

Humphrey, the Ravens’ first-round selection, is the son of former NFL running back Bobby Humphrey, a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1989 supplemental draft.

“It was real hectic. The phone was ringing and several people were calling to move up to our pick," general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "We got to a certain point on the clock, and we had already determined that Marlon was the player we wanted to select, but if someone gave us an offer we couldn’t refuse, we would have traded out of that pick and traded back into the latter part of the first round.

It was an opportunity for us to put some strength in our secondary. To get stronger. Now we feel like we’ve got four really good corners with Brandon, Jimmy and Tavon, with Marlon.”

A two-year starter for the Crimson Tide, Marlon Humphrey had five interceptions and 19 pass breakups in his college career. While there are some questions about his instincts and ball skills, Humphrey is 6 feet and 197 pounds and has the prototypical size, length and speed that teams are looking for in cornerbacks.

Humphrey, an Alabama native and a member of the Crimson Tide’s national championship-winning team in 2016, was the second cornerback off the board, following Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore who went 11th to the New Orleans Saints.

“He’s a Raven. He plays like the way we play football," DeCosta said. "He’s a tough guy. We know a lot about him. We’ve been watching this guy for a long time. He’s a guy that universally, our scouts and coaches, everybody liked him a lot. He passed every test. He’s an Alabama guy so he’s a good fit.”

It was well-documented that the Ravens would draft a cornerback, but it was expected to happen on either day two or three of the draft because of how much depth was available at the position. Evaluators have said that this is one of the deepest cornerback classes in draft history.

The Ravens had already signed veteran Brandon Carr in March to join top corner Jimmy Smith and 2016 fourth-round pick Tavon Young, who had a strong rookie year. However, the selection of Humphrey underscores their recent issues at the position as the Ravens have struggled to keep Smith and other cornerbacks healthy and several of their other cover guys have played poorly.

With the additions of Humphrey and Carr, the Ravens are as deep at cornerback as they’ve been in a while. Behind their top four, they have three young corners who they believe have potential: Maurice Canady, a sixth-round pick last year, Robertson Daniel and Sheldon Price.

Humphrey is the fourth cornerback the Ravens have taken in the first round in team history, following Duane Starks in 1998, Chris McAlister in 1999 and Smith in 2011. After taking Smith with the 27th overall pick, the Ravens had drafted six cornerbacks but all of them were taken in the fourth round or later.

"He's a great fit for us," coach John Harbaugh said of Humphrey. "It’s an opportunity to really strengthen our defense. We’re trying to build a great defense here. That’s one of our ambitions and he’s going to help us do that.”

Continuing their offseason secondary overhaul, the Ravens have now added Humprey, Carr and Tony Jefferson, arguably the top free-agent safety available. They re-signed safety Lardarius Webb, a 16-game starter last year, after releasing him earlier in the offseason. Cornerback Jerraud Powers retired and the Ravens moved on from safeties Kendrick Lewis, Matt Elam and Marqueston Huff, and cornerbacks Shareece Wright and Jumal Rolle.

“When I came into this league with a guy that was big on size and speed at most positions and one of the positions that it was foremost was the corner position. That’s what Marlon brings," Newsome said. "He’s got great size and really, really long arms and he can really run…I thought we got better in the secondary and when you add that we got Tony [Jefferson] and Webby [Lardarius Webb] along with [Eric] Weddle, we’re really strong in the secondary right now.”

One of the NFL cornerbacks that Humphrey is often compared to is Smith, now his teammate. At his best, Humphrey is extremely aggressive in press coverage at the line of scrimmage and is able to use his size and strength to knock receivers off their routes or funnel them toward the sideline where they can’t make a play.