Ravens rewind: Looking back at Thursday night's 34-23 loss to the Bengals
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
We saw a more realistic picture of Joe Flacco, good and bad. For all the positive vibes around Flacco this year, he had not faced sustained pressure in a game situation since last December. That changed in a hurry Thursday night, and the results reminded us why so many fans and analysts doubt the...
Doomed from the start in road opener, Ravens fall behind by 21 points, lose to Bengals, 34-23
As Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco took the field early in the second quarter Thursday night, it was hard to say which was more daunting: the past, the present or the possibility of a bright near future. For as long as he has led the franchise in Baltimore, Flacco has struggled against the Cincinnati...
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals
Quarterbacks: Joe Flacco made some plays by being elusive and moving around in the pocket to gain time. He didn't always have protection and easily could have had two more interceptions on top of the two he did throw if the Bengals’ defensive backs could catch. It was a typical Flacco game. He...
Instant analysis of the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals
Childs Walker, reporter: We saw the good vibes around the Ravens passing offense disappear quickly in the face of a legitimate NFL pass rush. We also saw the defense fall apart after linebacker C.J. Mosley left the game in the first quarter with a bone bruise. That diagnosis was a relief, but the...
Preston: With C.J. Mosley out, the Ravens need to replace their most valuable defensive player
There are two players the Ravens can’t afford to lose, and they lost one Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals on national television at Paul Brown Stadium. Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley went down with a bone bruise to his left knee on the Bengals’ first drive and had to be carted...
After leaving game in fourth quarter, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley says he's fine
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left the Ravens’ loss Thursday night to the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter but said afterward that he was “fine.” Asked about the specifics of the injury and whether he might miss time, he deferred to coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh, who is scheduled to address...
Zurawik: NFL Network delivers telecast worthy of prime time in Ravens' loss Thursday
One thing you have to say about the NFL Network’s coverage of the Ravens’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night: The channel did not try to do it on the cheap. The NFL Network gave it everything any broadcaster could: a high-energy pregame show, a strong telecast with a veteran...
Ravens LB C.J. Mosley suffers bone bruise vs. Bengals, has 'no ligament damage'
Ravens star inside linebacker C.J. Mosley’s left knee injury Thursday night included no ligament damage, coach John Harbaugh said after a 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Mosley underwent an MRI after leaving the game early, and the injury, which the team said was a bone bruise, “doesn’t look...
Ravens-Bengals by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2: 3 – Touchdown catches for Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. The eight-year veteran had never caught more than two before Thursday night. 4 – Touchdown passes in the first half for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The eight-year...
Ravens Live Q&A: Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck answer your questions
Ravens Live Q&A: Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck answer your questions

Our Ravens experts, Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck, are responding to your questions throughout Thursday night's game on Twitter.