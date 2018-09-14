Sports Ravens

Ravens rewind: Looking back at Thursday night's 34-23 loss to the Bengals

Stories, photos from the Ravens' game Thursday night.

  • After leaving game in fourth quarter, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley says he's fine
    Ravens

    After leaving game in fourth quarter, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley says he's fine

    Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left the Ravens’ loss Thursday night to the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter but said afterward that he was “fine.” Asked about the specifics of the injury and whether he might miss time, he deferred to coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh, who is scheduled to address...

  • Zurawik: NFL Network delivers telecast worthy of prime time in Ravens' loss Thursday
    Z on TV

    Zurawik: NFL Network delivers telecast worthy of prime time in Ravens' loss Thursday

    One thing you have to say about the NFL Network’s coverage of the Ravens’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night: The channel did not try to do it on the cheap. The NFL Network gave it everything any broadcaster could: a high-energy pregame show, a strong telecast with a veteran...

  • Ravens LB C.J. Mosley suffers bone bruise vs. Bengals, has 'no ligament damage'
    Ravens

    Ravens LB C.J. Mosley suffers bone bruise vs. Bengals, has 'no ligament damage'

    Ravens star inside linebacker C.J. Mosley’s left knee injury Thursday night included no ligament damage, coach John Harbaugh said after a 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Mosley underwent an MRI after leaving the game early, and the injury, which the team said was a bone bruise, “doesn’t look...

  • Ravens-Bengals by the numbers
    Ravens

    Ravens-Bengals by the numbers

    Key numbers from the Ravens’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2: 3 – Touchdown catches for Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. The eight-year veteran had never caught more than two before Thursday night. 4 – Touchdown passes in the first half for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The eight-year...

  • Ravens Live Q&A: Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck answer your questions
    Ravens

    Ravens Live Q&A: Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck answer your questions

    Our Ravens experts, Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck, are responding to your questions throughout Thursday night’s game on Twitter. To join in on the fun, send a question through the widget below. (On our app? Use this form.) How dumb will you guys feel tomorrow about those 8-8 projections?? :)...

1 2
72°