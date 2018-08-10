Sports Ravens

Ravens rewind: Looking back at Thursday night's 33-7 preseason win over the Rams

Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' preseason game Thursday night.

  • Ravens starting defense flexed muscles with strong play against Rams
    C.J. Mosley’s pregame wish for the Ravens defense to get out of the gate quickly against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night looked prescient. The first defense was on the field for all three of the Rams’ series in the first quarter and gave up only 5 yards of offense and one first down. The...

  • Ravens notes: Helmet rule works in Ravens’ favor this time
    It was the Los Angeles Rams who fell victim to the helmet rule Thursday night as both defensive back Marqui Christian and cornerback Blake Countess were tagged with back-to-back penalties in the first quarter, handing the Ravens 15 yards apiece. The offense took advantage of the penalties by Christian...

  • Debut of Ravens' digital ticketing service hits bump but runs smoothly on game day
    As the Ravens ushered in a new era of digital ticketing before Thursday night’s preseason home opener against the Los Angeles Rams, many fans found themselves meeting the new technology with relative ease. Others found themselves lost in translation. Even though the paper tickets that had been...

  • From Machado love to Ravens rooms, Rams bring a Maryland flavor to preseason game
    Running back Todd Gurley forgot about the humidity. A Baltimore native, Gurley had to endure sweltering, sticky summers growing up, just like any Marylander. Since he’s been a Los Angeles Ram, he’s relished the reliably dry heat of his new home. But his two seasons in the city left him unprepared...

