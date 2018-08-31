Ravens rewind: Looking back at Thursday night's 30-20 win over the Redskins
While Griffin sits, Jackson helps Ravens secure third straight undefeated preseason, 30-20 over Redskins
The face of the Ravens’ roster uncertainty stood on the sideline Thursday night in his his white No. 3 jersey, ready to play but no longer needed. Robert Griffin III, out of football only a year before, had done enough. So said coach John Harbaugh shortly before the team’s preseason finale against...
Preston: It's early, but the Ravens' draft class might be stronger than expected
The final evaluation of the Ravens’ 2018 draft class won’t be determined for several years, but this could be one of general manager Ozzie Newsome’s better groups. The team might have a star in first-round pick Hayden Hurst, a tight end out of South Carolina, and this class is solid and made even...
Ravens notebook: Defense having strong preseason on third downs
The Ravens have picked up where they left off on defense when it comes to getting off the field on third down. It’s only the preseason, but entering Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium, the unit had allowed opponents to convert only 29.0 percent...
Ravens rookie linebacker Kenny Young calls knee injury ‘nothing serious’; Jean-Baptiste could have broken arm
Kenny Young’s first start in the NFL could have had a better ending. Filling in for Patrick Onwuasor at weak-side linebacker, the rookie made three tackles in the first half of the Ravens’ 30-20 preseason win against the Washington Redskins on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. But his night ended...
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 30-20 preseason win over the Washington Redskins
Lamar Jackson is hardly a finished product, but he’s made real progress this preseason. Jackson started for the first time in his career in a 30-20 win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night and wasted no time, driving the Ravens 81 yards on 13 plays for an opening touchdown. Though it...
Preseason: Ravens vs Redskins
Ravens play against Redskins in a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium.
