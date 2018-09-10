Come check out PRIME this Saturday
Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills

Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' game Sunday.

    CBS delivers a strong Ravens game telecast, but studio shows are a different story

    CBS opened its NFL season in the Baltimore market Sunday with strong game coverage of the Ravens’ 47-3 shredding of the Buffalo Bills. From Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon in the booth, to Steve Tasker and a rain-sopped camera crew on the field, it felt like everyone on the CBS team showed up focused...

    Strong debut from Ravens’ new wide receiver trio encouraging for Joe Flacco, offense

    The Ravens unveiled their new-look offense Sunday, and their new toys at wide receiver made hearty contributions. Willie Snead IV, John Brown and Michael Crabtree each caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco and ranked first, second and fourth, respectively, in receiving yards in Sunday’s...

    Instant analysis of Ravens' 47-3 win over the Bills

    How our reporters saw the Ravens’ 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The only thing the Ravens could have asked for at M&T Bank Stadium was better weather. Otherwise, the Ravens' defense dominated, their offense looked in sync, and their veterans...

    Ravens-Bills by the numbers

    Key numbers from the Ravens’ 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1: 3 – Touchdown passes for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 11-year veteran had not thrown that many since Dec. 4, 2016, when he finished with four in a 38-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. 3 & 3 – Passing and receiving touchdowns,...

    Ravens Live Q&A: Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck answer your questions

    Our Ravens experts, Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck, are responding to your questions throughout today’s game on Twitter. To join in on the fun, submit your questions below. Here’s what they’re saying so far: Q: Tickets on StubHub are $6, weather obviously a factor. Can/Will Baltimore support 2...

