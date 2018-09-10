Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills
Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
-
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 47-3 win over the Bills
Quarterback: Joe Flacco finished with a rating of 121.7 and it doesn’t get much better than that. Flacco completed passes to every area of the field and consistently exploited the Bills over the middle. More importantly, he moved well and avoided the rush several times when pressured. He answered...
-
Preston: Ravens have nearly perfect start to season, and it's just what they needed
Throughout most of the second half, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was on the sideline smiling, laughing, shaking hands, fist bumping and slapping high fives. And then he laughed some more. Few of the Ravens wanted to make a big deal out of the team’s 47-3 trouncing of the visiting Buffalo Bills...
-
Led by Joe Flacco, defense, Ravens demolish Bills, 47-3, in soggy season opener
On the Buffalo Bills’ eighth possession of the first half Sunday, a first down seemed finally within grasp, if only because nothing else was. They trailed the Ravens 26-0, and they were 55 yards from the end zone, and they had five seconds to do something before entering halftime of a game that...
-
Lamar Jackson featured early and often in Ravens debut
The Ravens used first-round pick Lamar Jackson early and often in his first NFL game, deploying him as a decoy when the result was still in question and as Joe Flacco’s fill-in once their 47-3 rout of the Buffalo Bills was officially on. Jackson completed one of four passes for 24 yards and ran...
-
Ravens notebook: Cornerback Tavon Young getting in on the sacks
Among the Ravens’ six sacks in a 47-3 shellacking of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, two came from an unlikely source. Slot cornerback Tavon Young sacked Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman twice in the first quarter, becoming the first Ravens defensive back to collect...
-
CBS delivers a strong Ravens game telecast, but studio shows are a different story
CBS opened its NFL season in the Baltimore market Sunday with strong game coverage of the Ravens’ 47-3 shredding of the Buffalo Bills. From Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon in the booth, to Steve Tasker and a rain-sopped camera crew on the field, it felt like everyone on the CBS team showed up focused...
-
Strong debut from Ravens’ new wide receiver trio encouraging for Joe Flacco, offense
The Ravens unveiled their new-look offense Sunday, and their new toys at wide receiver made hearty contributions. Willie Snead IV, John Brown and Michael Crabtree each caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco and ranked first, second and fourth, respectively, in receiving yards in Sunday’s...
-
Instant analysis of Ravens' 47-3 win over the Bills
How our reporters saw the Ravens’ 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The only thing the Ravens could have asked for at M&T Bank Stadium was better weather. Otherwise, the Ravens' defense dominated, their offense looked in sync, and their veterans...
-
Ravens-Bills by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1: 3 – Touchdown passes for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 11-year veteran had not thrown that many since Dec. 4, 2016, when he finished with four in a 38-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. 3 & 3 – Passing and receiving touchdowns,...
-
Ravens Live Q&A: Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck answer your questions
Our Ravens experts, Childs Walker and Peter Schmuck, are responding to your questions throughout today’s game on Twitter. To join in on the fun, submit your questions below. Here’s what they’re saying so far: Q: Tickets on StubHub are $6, weather obviously a factor. Can/Will Baltimore support 2...