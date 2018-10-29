Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 36-21 loss to the Panthers
Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
-
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers
In two weeks, the Ravens have gone from a team on the rise to a team in trouble. The Ravens held a 10-point lead at home going into the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Had they secured it, they would have moved to 5-2 on the season with one of the most commanding point differentials...
-
Preston: The hot seat just got hotter for Ravens coach John Harbaugh
The hot seat that Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been sitting on all season got hotter Sunday. Everybody from the front office to the coaching staff down to Poe the mascot should start getting a little nervous now. The Ravens didn’t just lose to the Carolina Panthers in what could almost be classified...
-
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 36-21 loss to the Panthers
Quarterbacks: Except for the opening drive, Joe Flacco looked out of whack for most of the game. He had two interceptions, both of them poorly thrown passes. Backup Lamar Jackson had a couple of good runs, but his errant pass on the second possession turned the momentum of the game. There should...
-
After blowout loss, Ravens confront ugly reality: 'You are what your record says you are'
The Ravens trailed the Carolina Panthers by 17 points at halftime Sunday and by as many as 22 afterward. They gave up 24 straight points and 36 points total, both season worsts. They finished the game with starting quarterback Joe Flacco on the sideline for the offense’s final drive, a white flag...
-
For Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson, a forgettable miss and a memorable first in loss to Panthers
Lamar Jackson was in for three snaps on the Ravens’ first drive Sunday, which also happened to be their most successful. The rookie quarterback broke loose for a 17-yard option keeper in Carolina territory, and his run-pass-option read two plays later from the Panthers’ 14-yard line keyed Alex...
-
Panthers rookie WR DJ Moore (Maryland) busts loose, and the Ravens can only watch
Even in his best game of the season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was inconsistent. In the second half of the Panthers’ 36-21 win Sunday over the Ravens, the former Maryland standout was targeted once. He did not make the catch. It did not matter. For all that he had done in the first...
-
Instant analysis: Panthers run by woeful Ravens, handing them season-worst 36-21 loss
With quarterback Cam Newton and former Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore spearheading the attack, the Carolina Panthers gashed the Ravens and their top-ranked defense Sunday, scoring 24 straight points in the first half en route to a 36-21 win at Bank of America Stadium. The loss was the Ravens’...
-
Ronnie Stanley returns, but line injuries make things 'very difficult' for Ravens in loss
In a loss that further diminished the Ravens’ ailing offensive line, Ronnie Stanley was the latest to go down. On a third-quarter passing play, the starting left tackle fell after a Carolina Panthers defender rolled up on him. Stanley had to be helped off the field by athletic trainers and missed...
-
Ravens-Panthers by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8: 0 — Sacks or turnovers created by the Ravens 4 — Consecutive scoring drives for the Panthers in the final 16 minutes of the first half 11 — Game-high targets for Ravens wide-out Willie Snead, five of which he caught for...
-
Ravens guard Alex Lewis inactive, but Bradley Bozeman will play vs. Panthers
A few days from Halloween, the Ravens avoided a nightmarish offensive line scenario entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. While starting right tackle James Hurst (back) and guard Alex Lewis (neck) are not active, guard Bradley Bozeman is on the 46-man game-day roster despite a calf...