Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 36-21 loss to the Panthers

Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' game Sunday.

  Panthers rookie WR DJ Moore (Maryland) busts loose, and the Ravens can only watch
    Ravens

    Panthers rookie WR DJ Moore (Maryland) busts loose, and the Ravens can only watch

    Even in his best game of the season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was inconsistent. In the second half of the Panthers’ 36-21 win Sunday over the Ravens, the former Maryland standout was targeted once. He did not make the catch. It did not matter. For all that he had done in the first...

  Instant analysis: Panthers run by woeful Ravens, handing them season-worst 36-21 loss
    Ravens

    Instant analysis: Panthers run by woeful Ravens, handing them season-worst 36-21 loss

    With quarterback Cam Newton and former Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore spearheading the attack, the Carolina Panthers gashed the Ravens and their top-ranked defense Sunday, scoring 24 straight points in the first half en route to a 36-21 win at Bank of America Stadium. The loss was the Ravens’...

  Ronnie Stanley returns, but line injuries make things 'very difficult' for Ravens in loss
    Ravens

    Ronnie Stanley returns, but line injuries make things 'very difficult' for Ravens in loss

    In a loss that further diminished the Ravens’ ailing offensive line, Ronnie Stanley was the latest to go down. On a third-quarter passing play, the starting left tackle fell after a Carolina Panthers defender rolled up on him. Stanley had to be helped off the field by athletic trainers and missed...

  Ravens-Panthers by the numbers
    Ravens

    Ravens-Panthers by the numbers

    Key numbers from the Ravens’ 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8: 0 — Sacks or turnovers created by the Ravens 4 — Consecutive scoring drives for the Panthers in the final 16 minutes of the first half 11 — Game-high targets for Ravens wide-out Willie Snead, five of which he caught for...

  Ravens guard Alex Lewis inactive, but Bradley Bozeman will play vs. Panthers
    Ravens

    Ravens guard Alex Lewis inactive, but Bradley Bozeman will play vs. Panthers

    A few days from Halloween, the Ravens avoided a nightmarish offensive line scenario entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. While starting right tackle James Hurst (back) and guard Alex Lewis (neck) are not active, guard Bradley Bozeman is on the 46-man game-day roster despite a calf...

