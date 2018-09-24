Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 27-14 win over the Broncos
Stories, photos from the Ravens' game Sunday.
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos
This was one of the Ravens’ best-coached games in recent memory. Coach John Harbaugh and his staff faced widespread criticism after a Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — for game-planning with little imagination, for squandering the talents of running back Alex Collins and for managing the...
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 27-14 win over the Broncos
Quarterback: Joe Flacco played a near perfect game as far as throwing the ball. He made some nice passes over the middle both short and long, and showed good touch along the sidelines when the Ravens had one-on-one matchups. He is at his best when the Ravens have some type of running game and can...
Ravens overcome rough start to beat Broncos, 27-14, and move into tie for first place in AFC North
Ninety minutes before kickoff Sunday, the Ravens announced the news they had partly expected but hoped would never come. Linebacker C.J. Mosley was out. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was out. A defense that had been shredded through much of its first loss of the season was missing two of its...
Preston: 'Man alive,' Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was on his game Sunday
If Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis had a day and a parade in Baltimore on Saturday, then Sunday was Marty Mornhinweg Day. Every offensive coordinator with the exception of Gary Kubiak has taken abuse in this town, and Mornhinweg has received his share since he started calling plays in...
Ravens notes: Marlon Humphrey unaware he was target of Phillip Lindsay’s punches
Marlon Humphrey didn’t know it, but the Ravens cornerback played a direct role in Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s ejection from the second quarter of Sunday’s 27-14 win. After outside linebacker Terrell Suggs sacked and stripped quarterback Case Keenum, Suggs tried to corral the loose...
Ravens' C.J. Mosley, Michael Pierce inactive vs. Broncos; Ronnie Stanley will play
Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Michael Pierce are among the team’s seven inactive players for its game Sunday against the Denver Broncos, robbing the defense of two of its top performers. Mosley, the team’s defensive leader, was limited in practice Thursday and sat out practice...
Rare hiccups on special teams irk Ravens in win over Broncos
For a team run by a former special teams coordinator in head coach John Harbaugh and assisted by special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg, the Ravens’ gaffes on special teams in Sunday’s 27-14 win against the Denver Broncos must have been especially grating. From a poor blocking...
Ravens' 27-14 win over the Broncos by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 27-14 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 3: 6 – Career games with at least two 50-plus-yard field goals for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. With a pair of 52-yarders Sunday, Tucker broke a tie with the Minnesota Vikings’ Dan Bailey for the most such games in NFL history....
The Ravens beat the Broncos 27-14 at M&T Bank Stadium.