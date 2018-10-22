Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints
Ravens lose to Saints on the unthinkable play, a missed extra point by Justin Tucker
It was the one way no one at M&T Bank Stadium thought the game could end. Two-hundred and forty-five times in his regular-season and postseason NFL career, Justin Tucker had lined up to kick an extra point. And 245 times, he’d knocked the ball clean through the uprights. As it came off his foot...
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 24-23 loss to the Saints
Columnist Mike Preston grades the Ravens after their loss against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Preston: Regardless of shortcomings, Ravens prove they're contenders
There is no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL, but the Ravens came as close as any team can get Sunday. The Ravens lost, 24-23, to the New Orleans Saints before an announced crowd of 70,639 at M&T Bank Stadium, but they proved they are one of the best teams in the NFL. Absolutely no one...
Instant analysis: Ravens lose to Saints, 24-23, on stunning extra-point miss by Justin Tucker
The Ravens seemed poised to tie the New Orleans Saints after a last-ditch touchdown drive brought them within one point. But then the unthinkable happened as kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra-point attempt for the first time in his career and the Ravens lost, 24-23. Before Tucker’s stunning...
Ravens-Saints by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7: 1 – Win in five games New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has against the Ravens, who were the only team he had not beaten in his 18-year career. 2 – Second-half touchdowns the Saints scored against the Ravens, who had...
What they're saying about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's missed extra-point attempt
All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker’s miss on a game-tying extra-point try in the final seconds of the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday drew a lot of attention on Twitter.
Veteran Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith takes blame for loss to Saints
Jimmy Smith could have ducked the media. He could have taken his belongings, changed in the dressing room, and left without saying a word. He could have issued a series of terse “No comments” and been left alone. But in the aftermath of the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday...
Ravens notes: Offensive line holds up decently despite loss of two starters
Things did not appear promising when the Ravens announced before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium that they had deactivated right tackle James Hurst, who came down with a back injury the day before. That news coupled with Friday’s decision to rule out left guard...
Week 7: Ravens vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 21st at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)