Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints

  Ravens-Saints by the numbers
    Ravens-Saints by the numbers

    Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7: 1 – Win in five games New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has against the Ravens, who were the only team he had not beaten in his 18-year career. 2 – Second-half touchdowns the Saints scored against the Ravens, who had...

  What they're saying about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's missed extra-point attempt
    What they're saying about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's missed extra-point attempt

    All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker’s miss on a game-tying extra-point try in the final seconds of the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday drew a lot of attention on Twitter.

  Veteran Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith takes blame for loss to Saints
    Veteran Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith takes blame for loss to Saints

    Jimmy Smith could have ducked the media. He could have taken his belongings, changed in the dressing room, and left without saying a word. He could have issued a series of terse “No comments” and been left alone. But in the aftermath of the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday...

  Ravens notes: Offensive line holds up decently despite loss of two starters
    Ravens notes: Offensive line holds up decently despite loss of two starters

    Things did not appear promising when the Ravens announced before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium that they had deactivated right tackle James Hurst, who came down with a back injury the day before. That news coupled with Friday’s decision to rule out left guard...

  Week 7: Ravens vs. Saints
    Week 7: Ravens vs. Saints

    The Baltimore Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 21st at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

