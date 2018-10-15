Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans
Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
Ravens/Football
Week 6: Ravens vs Titans
The Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans in Tennessee.
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Tennessee Titans
From the Ravens' faith in Michael Crabtree to their emerging defensive identity under coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, here are five things we learned from a 21-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This was a pure expression of how the Ravens want to play. This might not go down as...
'It’s time to go hunt': Ravens set team record with 11 sacks, one short of NFL mark, in 21-0 rout of Titans
The talk of record breaking began late in the Ravens’ 21-0 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans with a play that, by that point in the afternoon, must have sounded like a broken record: There was another sack. The Ravens had taken down Marcus Mariota again. This time, for the ninth time. “I think...
Schmuck: Ravens show they're resilient in win over Titans, but could they really be this good?
The Ravens arrived at Nissan Stadium on Sunday with a chance to turn their season in one direction or the other. They were still stinging from their loss to the Cleveland Browns last week and it couldn’t have made them feel any better to know that the Browns went right back to being the Browns...
Peter Schmuck's report card after the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Titans
Quarterback: Joe Flacco came out slinging and drove the Ravens 94 yards on their first possession of the game. He was 6-for-8 for 75 yards on that drive and directed a 52-yard touchdown drive the second time the Ravens had the ball, but the third time wasn’t the charm. He threw an interception...
Instant analysis: Ravens defense dominates with 11-sack day in 21-0 win vs. Titans
The Ravens set a franchise record with 11 sacks in a dominant defensive effort, wrapping up a three-game road trip with a 21-0 win at Nissan Stadium. Za’Darius Smith had a team-high three sacks, and seven other players had at least one. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota finished with fewer completions...
Ravens say guard Alex Lewis is being released from hospital after being carted off field with neck injury
Ravens starting guard Alex Lewis was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The team said Lewis was moving all of his extremities and taken to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further examination....
Moving past a day of drops, veteran wideout Michael Crabtree leaves the Ravens smiling
If a picture’s worth a thousand words, then an emoticon written in eye black is worth at least a few hundred. Which is a good thing for Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree, a man of few doubts and fewer monologues. As he took the lectern Sunday night after the Ravens’ 21-0 win over the Tennessee...
Notes: On third down, Ravens and Titans go in different directions
The Ravens did not take long Sunday to confront their Week 5 third-down woes. Their first play on offense was a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Their fourth was a third-and-10, the down and distance of the Ravens’ final play with the ball in their 12-9 loss to the Cleveland Browns....