Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns
Sloppiness rules in Ravens' 12-9 overtime loss to Browns
Of course the Ravens’ hopes died on a mishandled pass in the end zone and a missed tackle in overtime. Their 12-9 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday was that kind of game, defined by mistakes more than brilliant play on either side. After two straight victories fueled by creative offense...
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 12-9 loss to the Browns
Quarterback: Joe Flacco threw 56 passes and the Ravens scored only nine points. His one interception changed the tone of the game, and the offense never got into a good flow. There were some passes that were just miserable. It was Flacco’s worst game of the season. Grade: D+ Running backs: The...
Mike Preston’s grades for Ravens vs Browns
Preston: Crabtree loses concentration as winnable game slips through Ravens' hands in Cleveland
Wide receiver Michael Crabtree is known for getting a little testy a times, but he appeared humbled and driven after the Ravens’ stunning 12-9 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. That’s the right attitude. Now, just catch the damn ball. Crabtree, a 10-year veteran, dropped three passes against...
Instant analysis: Ravens lose, 12-9, to Browns in overtime in ugliest game of the season
The Ravens lost, 12-9, in overtime when Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph hit a 37-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock. The field goal capped an ugly game in which the Ravens’ offense sputtered and the defensive faltered late. Justin Tucker tied the game on a 32-yard field goal...
Mike Preston's instant analysis of Ravens' 12-9 loss to the Browns
Key stats in the Ravens' 12-9 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday
0 Second-half touchdowns allowed by the Ravens this season. 3 Losses by coach John Harbaugh and QB Joe Flacco in 21 games against the Browns. 3 Penalties called on the Ravens, compared with 10 on the Browns. 13 NFL-high consecutive games the Ravens had scored 20 or more points until Sunday. 19...
Week 5: Ravens vs. Browns
Willie Henry returns to Ravens lineup with key sack
With all the attention on Hayden Hurst’s debut and Jimmy Smith’s return from suspension, Willie Henry was a relatively forgotten man Sunday when he came back from hernia surgery that cost him the first four games of the season. Henry put his stamp on the game with a third-quarter sack of Browns...
Hayden Hurst makes Ravens debut, finishes with one catch
Ravens first-round draft pick Hayden Hurst made his NFL debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after missing the first four weeks of the season because of a fractured foot. The rookie tight end from South Carolina caught his first NFL pass on the Ravens’ second possession of the game, a 7-yard...