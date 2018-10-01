Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday night's 26-14 win over the Steelers
Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' win Sunday night.
Preston: Ravens still need to improve but have too much for Steelers
The Ravens completed the first quarter of their season Sunday night, and they are in a great position. It’s tough to go into Pittsburgh and win, but it’s even better when you go in and beat a team that helped crush your playoff hopes the past two years. The Ravens didn’t just beat the Steelers;...
Ravens use stingy second-half defense to defeat archrival Steelers, 26-14
So very quickly, the Ravens’ impossible dream start had devolved into another unsettling dogfight with the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers. All it took was one ill-timed fumble by Alex Collins with the Ravens poised to push their lead to 21-3 early in the second quarter. Two Pittsburgh scoring drives...
Instant analysis of the Ravens' 26-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers
Peter Schmuck, columnist: This game could have been decided a lot earlier if not for that fumble at the Steelers' goal line in the first half, but the way the game played out revealed the mental toughness of this Ravens team. The Steelers did what they do in the second quarter, during which they've...
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 26-14 win over the Steelers
Quarterback: Joe Flacco continues to play well, and he had a strong first half with a rating of 152.3. The 33-yard touchdown pass he threw to John Brown in the first quarter showed great touch, and Flacco puts a lot of air under the long ball to allow his receivers to run under it. There are times...
Ravens-Steelers Q&A: Sun beat writers answer your questions
Our Ravens experts are answering your questions throughout the next game. They’ll respond live on Twitter, and we’ll round up their answers here. To join in, send a question through the widget below. (On our app? Use this form.) Which coach do you think is under more pressure this season? -@anj_taylor...
Ravens' 26-14 win over the Steelers by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 26-14 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4: 0 – Passing plays of at least 20 yards surrendered by the Ravens in the second half. The defense gave up four passing plays of 20-plus yards in the first two quarters. 2 – Career interceptions for Ravens defensive back...
Ravens notes: John Brown producing touchdown catches
John Brown is making Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome look prescient. The wide receiver caught his third touchdown pass of the season on a 33-yard strike from quarterback Joe Flacco that staked the team to a 7-0 lead with 10:45 left in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh...
Ravens rookie tight end Hurst inactive for Sunday night game in Pittsburgh; Mosley, Pierce return
Hayden Hurst’s NFL debut will have to wait at least another week. The rookie tight end was deactivated for the Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday night. All week, there had been encouraging signs that Hurst might make his first appearance since undergoing surgery...
Week 4: Ravens vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football.
