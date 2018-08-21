Ravens rewind: Looking back at Monday night's 20-19 preseason win over the Colts
Stories, photos, video from the Ravens' game Monday night.
Five things we learned from the Ravens' 20-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts
Lamar Jackson showed us his worst side, but give him credit for not letting a bad start snowball. When Ravens coach John Harbaugh discusses Jackson’s best qualities, he often looks past the rookie’s obvious physical gifts to his poise. Jackson needed every bit of it after an ugly first few drives...
Despite sloppy start, Ravens top Colts, 20-19, for 11th straight preseason win
The Ravens entered Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with their team healthy and their coach happy. They had been committed to getting better with every practice, John Harbaugh said Saturday, even if it was just 1 percent at a time. It didn’t hurt that their availability was close...
Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has knee sprain; cornerback Jimmy Smith out with 'personal issue'
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered an apparent knee strain in the the Ravens’ 20-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts, coach John Harbaugh said Monday night. Harbaugh said the Ravens would further examine the knee, but indicated that it's "not any kind of big tear." Sprains can, however,...
Ravens notes: Marshal Yanda, Jimmy Smith among inactives; Dixon makes preseason debut
Just four Ravens on the team’s active roster did not warm up on the Lucas Oil Stadium field before Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. On offense, only guard Marshal Yanda did not participate. The six-time Pro Bowl selection missed most of last season with an ankle injury and sat...
Three big questions for Ravens vs. Colts: Will Ravens starters get their first fair fight?
With a day off Sunday and a “Monday Night Football” game on tap, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gotten his wish: The focus has shifted from the fights that marred Saturday’s joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts. Only now it’s moved to the team’s roster fights. With the workload for both...