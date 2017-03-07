Ravens release defensive backs Shareece Wright and Kendrick Lewis

The Ravens have plenty of questions in their secondary and they apparently don’t view Kendrick Lewis and Shareece Wright as the answers.

They terminated the contracts of the veteran defensive backs today, moves that were expected after Lewis and Wright both lost their starting jobs at different points of last year. Lewis was entering the final season of a three-year, $5.4 million deal, signed in 2015. Wright, meanwhile, was cut one season into a three-year, $16 million deal.

In releasing the two players, the Ravens opened up $4.9 million of salary cap space and now have about $19 million of room ahead of Thursday's start to free agency. However, the moves have left them even thinner in the secondary.

At cornerback, the Ravens’ depth chart behind starters Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young includes Kyle Arrington, Maurice Canady, Robertson Daniel and exclusive rights free agent Sheldon Price. Arrington, who missed all of last season because of a concussion, might not return to the team.

Safety Lardarius Webb, who started last season alongside Pro Bowl selection Eric Weddle, is viewed as a potential salary cap casualty. Reserves Matt Elam and Anthony Levine Sr. are also headed to free agency.

The Ravens are expected to be active in the safety and cornerback market both in free agency and the draft. They believe they can upgrade both Lewis and Wright.

Lewis, who struggled in his one season as a starter, didn’t really distinguish himself in spot duty and on special teams last year. Lewis, 28, was cut after a season in which he played in just six games and saw action primarily on special teams. He played just 17 defensive snaps before he ultimately was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22 after aggravating a hamstring injury in practice.

A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Lewis was signed by the Ravens after stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. He replaced Darian Stewart, who signed with the Denver Broncos and has since become a Pro Bowl performer.

Lewis started 15 games for the Ravens in 2015 and finished with 59 tackles, five passes defended and one forced fumble. He struggled, however, to make impact plays and he became a lightning rod for criticism due to the secondary’s struggles.

In the offseason, the Ravens signed Weddle and transitioned Webb from cornerback to safety, relegating Lewis to a reserve role.

Wright signed with the Ravens after a brief and highly disappointing stint with the 49ers. He played well enough during the 2015 season to get a three-year contract extension, pairing him with his best friend and former high school teammate Smith as Ravens’ starting cornerbacks.

However, less than a year later, Wright’s time with the Ravens is over after he struggled mightily during the 2016 season and was even benched at one point.

Wright’s release creates $2.6 million of salary cap space. However, it leaves them with just as much “dead money” on their salary cap, an indication that the move was more related to performance than finances.

Wright, 29, started nine of the 12 games he played in last season. He finished with 52 tackles and no interceptions.

Wright’s failure to provide stability at the position is the latest disappointment for general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh in trying to assemble a deep and reliable cornerback corps.

The Ravens signed Wright in October of the 2015 season after injuries ravaged their secondary. Wright had requested his release from the 49ers, with whom he signed as a free agent earlier in the year. In his first game with the Ravens, ironically against the 49ers, Wright was beaten for two touchdown passes, including one by former Raven Torrey Smith.

Wright, though, got better each week and played some good football for the Ravens in the second half of the 2015 season. He showed enough for the perennially cornerback-challenged Ravens to sign him to the three-year deal last March.

At his news conference, Wright spoke of how much it meant to him to play alongside Smith, his former teammate at Colton High in California. They started together in the Ravens’ 2016 regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills, and Wright played one of the best games of his career with 11 tackles.

However, that was the high point of an otherwise disappointing season. During one three-game stretch, Wright was beaten for a total of five touchdown catches. Wright was left inactive for the team’s Week 5 game against the Washington Redskins, although Harbaugh said later that the cornerback had some back spasms the morning of the game.

He missed three games with a hamstring injury and was behind Young and Jerraud Powers on the depth chart when he came back. Wright ultimately returned to the starting lineup when Smith went down with an injury.