Ravens position-by-position draft preview
Looking ahead at how the Ravens could tackle each position in the NFL draft, which runs from April 26-28.
-
Ravens position-by-position draft preview: Running back
Whether the Ravens have been coming off a Super Bowl victory or a season in which they fell short of the playoffs, team officials have never put a greater importance on any single draft. Their stated focus has always been on the one immediately in front of them. It’s indisputable, though, that...
-
Ravens position-by-position draft preview: Quarterback
Through April 25, the day before the start of the three-day NFL draft, The Baltimore Sun will break down what the Ravens have at each position, the chance that they will add to it and what prospects could possibly be targeted with those picks. Today we’ll look at quarterbacks.