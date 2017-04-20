Ravens, NFL unveil 2017 schedule tonight at 8

We know the Ravens' 2017 opponents. Tonight at 8 we'll know when they will play. The NFL will announce its 2017 schedule on the NFL Network.

The Ravens' eight home games will be against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Their eight road games will be versus the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

The only known date will be the Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. That marks the Ravens' first overseas game.