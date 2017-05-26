Ravens' first open practice in photos

In the Baltimore Ravens’ first open organized team activity of the offseason — their third practice this week — coach John Harbaugh was pleased with the turnout.

Just nine of the 90 players on the roster didn’t practice as Harbaugh said the team has drilled technique in the early stages of the offseason.

“When you have progression, it’s good to have all your pieces there taking part and participating in that, so you build, you move forward with less drag,” Harbaugh said. “You’re not being held back by the fact that guys aren’t here.”

Right guard Marshal Yanda, linebacker Terrell Suggs and linebacker C.J. Mosley were perhaps the most notable omissions.