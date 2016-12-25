5 key stats from the Ravens' loss to the Steelers

The Ravens lost to the Steelers, 31-27, to end their playoff hopes Sunday. Here are five key stats from the thrilling game at Heinz Field.

3 — Times in four seasons the Ravens will be watching the playoffs from home.

4 — Consecutive seasons without an AFC North title after the Ravens won it in both 2011 and 2012.

5.8 — Yards per rush for the Steelers on Sunday. The Ravens entered the game allowing a league-low 3.5.

9 — The Ravens had an advantage of better than nine minutes in time of possession over the Steelers.

205 — Yards gained by the Steelers during the fourth quarter, the first time the Ravens let up 200-plus yards in a quarter this season.