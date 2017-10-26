Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into tonight's game vs. Dolphins
The Ravens face the Dolphins at 8:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. Before they kick off, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
Scouting report for Thursday's prime-time Ravens-Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Perhaps a matchup with the Dolphins is what Joe Flacco needs to turn his season around. He is 5-0 in his career against Miami, and he lit up the Dolphins in December for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Flacco still hasn’t passed for 250 yards in a game this year. He eclipsed...
Mike Preston's key matchups for Thursday night's Ravens-Dolphins game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens' game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens-Dolphins game Thursday
The Ravens are 8-6 against the Miami Dolphins, but that drops to 6-6 in the regular season, including the Ravens winning five of the past six meetings. The teams have played in each of the past four seasons. Although the Ravens are 21-21 against opponents from the AFC East, they are 15-5 when those...
Staff picks for Thursday night's Ravens-Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium
Staff picks for Thursday night’s Ravens-Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium: Jen Badie Dolphins 20, Ravens 13 It's hard to envision the Ravens' offense scoring enough points with a banged-up receiving corps and a short week to beat a team riding a three-game winning streak. Even if that team has...