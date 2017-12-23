Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game against Colts
The Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts today at 4:30 p.m. Before they kick off at M&T Bank Stadium, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
-
Scouting report for Saturday's Ravens-Colts matchup at M&T Bank Stadium
With a win over the struggling and banged-up Colts, the Ravens would take a significant step toward the postseason.
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for Saturday's Ravens-Colts game
Which matchups will help determine the outcome of the Ravens-Colts game on Saturday?
-
Three stats that stand out ahead of Saturday's Ravens-Colts game
The Indianapolis Colts’ .727 regular-season winning percentage against the Ravens is the second-highest mark by an opponent in the latter franchise’s history.
-
With Maclin ailing, Ravens badly need young receivers to grow up fast and make impact
The onus falls on Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro to step up in place of Maclin.
-
Ravens vs. Colts: Week 16 game time, TV and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 16 game between the Ravens (8-6) and Indianapolis Colts (3-11). Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: NFL Network, Chs. 13, 9 (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Jamie Erdahl) Stream: NFL Network Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry...